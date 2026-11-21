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KOMENTARZ France invests in 155mm ammunition. Major order, but questions remain Antoni Walkowski Photo. KNDS France The French Army is to receive a large batch of 155 mm ammunition for its CAESAR self-propelled howitzers. However, the expansion of France’s defence industry production capacity is not progressing as smoothly as the government in Paris would like.







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France’s Directorate General of Armaments (Direction générale de l’Armement, DGA) has ordered 50,000 155 mm artillery shells. The ammunition will be manufactured at KNDS France’s factory in La Chapelle-Saint-Ursin, in the Centre-Val de Loire region of central France. The announcement did not specify what type of munition the DGA had purchased. However, French orders in recent years suggest they may be LU 211 or LU 220 high-explosive fragmentation shells, certified for use with the CAESAR howitzer. The press release made no mention of a parallel purchase of fuzes, propelling charges or primers needed to complete the 155 mm round. Deliveries to the French Army (Armée de terre) are due to take place in 2029–2030.

The CAESAR, a truck-mounted self-propelled howitzer manufactured by KNDS France, is currently France’s main 155 mm artillery system. To date, 107 examples of the original variant have been ordered for the Armée de terre. This figure includes a contract for 30 howitzers signed by the DGA after an equal number of CAESAR systems were donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A further 109 vehicles will be delivered in the upgraded CAESAR NG variant (known as CAESAR Mk2 in export markets). Meanwhile, the 155 mm AMX Au F1 self-propelled howitzers, based on the AMX-30 main battle tank chassis, are being withdrawn from service. The 155 mm towed TRF1 howitzers were retired in April 2022. Six TRF1s went to Ukraine at the end of that year.

Investments in ammunition factories

In the same announcement, KNDS France said that the production capacity of its La Chapelle-Saint-Ursin plant is to triple from its current level. The investment is being co-funded by the French Treasury. The project involves establishing a new shell-filling line, along with additional production lines for machining shell bodies and driving bands. Since the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine, the plant’s output at La Chapelle-Saint-Ursin is said to have doubled. The announcement did not give the original annual output, making it impossible to estimate the factory’s current capacity. KNDS France is already recruiting for 150 positions to increase the plant’s production capacity. Around 500 people currently work there.

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The investment in the factory at La Chapelle-Saint-Ursin is one of 150 state-backed industrial investments that the French government has reclassified as “Projects of Major National Interest” (Projets d’Intérêt National Majeur, PINM). The aim is to increase the production capacity of France’s defence industry to meet rising demand for weapons and munitions from the French Armed Forces (Forces armées françaises) and allied militaries. At the same time, many companies are receiving funding from other sources. For example, in February this year, state-owned powder manufacturer Eurenco announced that it had secured €300 million in debt financing from a consortium of 14 commercial banks. The aim is to increase production capacity by investing in the group’s European factories.

Turmoil in the defence industry

News that an additional order for 155 mm shells had been placed with KNDS France emerged several months after significant upheaval came to light at French ammunition plants. Until then, the main supplier of 155 mm shell casings to the French Army had been the Forges de Tarbes plant in the Occitanie administrative region of southern France. In April this year, industrial group Europlasma, owner of the Tarbes forge, announced its intention to put the company’s entire defence division up for sale. Following a ruling by the commercial court in Tarbes, the plant was placed into receivership on 26 October. The following day, Reuters reported, citing Catherine Vautrin, Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs, that four parties had expressed interest in buying the factory.

French 155 mm CAESAR NG (CAESAR Mk2 in export markets) self-propelled howitzer on a truck chassis. So far, 109 of these guns have been ordered for the French Army

Photo. KNDS France