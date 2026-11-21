WIADOMOŚCI The Netherlands joins the European CAVS programme Adam Świerkowski Photo. Patria Group The Netherlands has joined the international CAVS programme to procure Finnish Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carriers. Technical agreements were signed at the NEDS exhibition.







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In mid-September, a report by the Dutch Defence Materiel Budget Fund (K) for 2027 said that Amsterdam was in talks with several European countries about joining the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme. This signalled that yet another country wanted to take part in the process of acquiring Finland’s export success, the Patria 6x6.

Latvian Patria 6x6 wheeled armoured personnel carrier

Photo. Kaitseliit from Estonia / Wikipedia

Another country wants Finnish armoured personnel carriers

Potentially purchasing these vehicles through the programme, or joining agreements already in place (of which several have been concluded in recent years), makes it possible to secure a better price and strengthen European defence cooperation within NATO. Participation in the CAVS programme would also offer economic and industrial benefits.

Amsterdam took this step at the Dutch NIDV Exhibition Defence & Security (NEDS) in Rotterdam. Derk Boswijk, State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, who was attending the event, signed a technical agreement at the ministry’s stand, taking the first step towards participation in the CAVS programme. The Netherlands thus became the eighth member state.

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We welcome the Netherlands to the CAVS programme. Thanks to its previous experience with Patria’s XA-series vehicles, the Netherlands already works closely on defence with several CAVS participating countries, including through the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) initiative. The Netherlands’ participation further strengthens cooperation around a shared platform that provides protected mobility. By combining common requirements with the capabilities of local industry, the CAVS programme offers participating countries a cost-effective solution that ensures interoperability and long-term security of supply. We look forward to working with the Netherlands in the next stages.

Jussi Järvinen, Executive Vice President of Protected Mobility at Patria.

The Netherlands joins the CAVS programme ✍️ Today, the Netherlands signed the Technical Arrangement (TA) of the multinational Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme. The signing took place at the Dutch Ministry of Defence stand during NEDS, with State Secretary for Defence Derk Boswijk signing on behalf of the Netherlands. 🔗Full press release: https://t.co/qyw6R8oPOD #PatriaGroup #whenifisnotanoption #extremeconditionsembedded #defenceindustry — Patria Group (@group_patria) November 19, 2026

Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carrier

The Patria 6x6 is a Finnish three-axle armoured personnel carrier designed by Patria to replace vehicles in the Sisu Pasi XA-180/185/200 family. The vehicle is based on the XA-200 APC and uses components from the heavier Patria AMV 8×8, enabling technical standardisation and reducing the production and operating costs of the new carrier. The crew comprises two soldiers, while it can carry up to eight troops. Its armour is designed to provide protection at Levels 2 to 4 under the STANAG 4569A standard, depending on the armour package fitted. It is powered by a Scania DC09 074A diesel engine producing 294 kW (400 hp), giving the 24-tonne carrier a top speed of 100 km/h.

The carrier can be fitted with a remote-controlled weapon station or a manned turret system armed with a heavy machine gun, automatic grenade launcher or automatic cannon. The Patria 6x6 can serve as the basis for numerous specialist variants, such as a command vehicle, self-propelled mortar, electronic warfare vehicle or self-propelled anti-aircraft system. These vehicles are currently in service with the armed forces of Finland, Latvia, Denmark, Ukraine and Sweden. In the future, they will enter service with the armed forces of Germany and Norway, and possibly the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

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