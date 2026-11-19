WIADOMOŚCI Talks with several countries. The Netherlands is interested in Finland’s export hit Adam Świerkowski Photo. Michał Derela / Wikipedia The Netherlands is interested in joining the international CAVS programme to acquire Finnish Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carriers. Amsterdam is holding talks with several countries for this purpose.







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The Dutch Army’s wheeled armoured personnel carriers are primarily made up of several variants of the Boxer: 200 vehicles (with 306 planned), which will be modernised in the near future. The 6x6 vehicle segment consists solely of 16 Fuchs carriers: nine electronic warfare vehicles, six contamination reconnaissance vehicles and one driver-training vehicle.

The Netherlands: A new CAVS member?

The Finnish Patria 6x6 may soon join them (albeit only briefly, as the electronic warfare vehicles will be replaced by 20 larger Piranha Vs), according to the 2027 report of the Defence Materiel Budget Fund (K). It states that the Netherlands is holding talks with several European countries about joining the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme.

Purchasing the aforementioned carriers through the programme, or joining agreements already concluded (of which several have been signed in the last few years), could secure a better price and strengthen European defence cooperation within NATO. Participation in the CAVS programme could also bring economic and industrial benefits. However, the talks are still at a very early stage.

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🇳🇱 The Netherlands is in discussion with several European countries to join the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme with the aim of jointly procuring the system for its armed forces.https://t.co/PB1TO1Eh6q pic.twitter.com/8VkwzmgHHM — Jeff2146🇧🇪 (@Jeff21461) September 20, 2026

Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carrier

The Patria 6x6 is a Finnish three-axle armoured personnel carrier designed by Patria to replace vehicles from the Sisu Pasi XA-180/185/200 family. The vehicle was developed from the XA-200 APC and incorporates components from the heavier Patria AMV 8×8, enabling technical standardisation and reducing the production and operating costs of the new carrier. Its crew consists of two soldiers, and it can carry up to eight troops. Its armour is designed to provide protection at Levels 2 to 4 under the STANAG 4569A standard, depending on the armour package fitted. It is powered by a Scania DC09 074A diesel engine rated at 294 kW (400 hp), enabling the 24-tonne carrier to reach a maximum speed of 100 km/h.

See also Jackals for Germany and the Netherlands. German conglomerate as a subcontractor

The carrier can be fitted with a remotely operated weapon station or a crewed turret system armed with a heavy machine gun, automatic grenade launcher or automatic cannon. The Patria 6x6 can serve as the basis for many specialist variants, such as a command vehicle, self-propelled mortar, electronic warfare vehicle or self-propelled anti-aircraft system. These vehicles are currently in service with the armed forces of Finland, Latvia, Denmark, Ukraine and Sweden. In the future, they will enter service with the armed forces of Germany and Norway, and possibly the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.