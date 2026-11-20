WIADOMOŚCI “We need AWACS aircraft and F-35s": Polish defence minister appeals to NATO allies Michał Górski Photo. Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej / X During Friday’s press conference, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz appealed to NATO allies. In his view, Poland now needs greater support from other member states to defend Polish airspace effectively.







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Friday’s press conference by Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and the Operational Commander of the Armed Forces, Brigadier General (Pilot) Dr Ireneusz Nowak, focused on presenting details of Friday’s Russian airstrike on Ukraine. It was reported that, right by the Polish border, as many as eleven Russian objects posed a risk of entering Polish airspace, and three ultimately violated it.

See also Rockets and a drone. Several Russian objects entered Poland

When outlining the forces Poland had deployed overnight, Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz also named the allied forces that had provided direct assistance to the country. Two Swedish Gripen fighter jets and a Dutch Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft were on air patrol.

What does Poland expect?

Returning to the allies’ involvement in defending Polish airspace, the minister stressed that he expected more assistance. “I would like our partners to step up their involvement. We need to strengthen our reconnaissance systems,” the Defence Minister appealed during a joint press conference with the French, British, Lithuanian and Estonian ministers at the training ground in Nowa Dęba.

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