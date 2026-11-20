WIADOMOŚCI Rockets and a drone. Several Russian objects entered Poland Patryk Jagnieża Polish Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz

Photo. Gov.pl / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 3.0 PL Polish Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed that on Friday, 20 November, Polish airspace was breached by “objects belonging to the Russian Federation, which in this case is also attacking the Republic of Poland via Ukrainian territory”. This can no longer be described as an ordinary incident.







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The Polish Armed Forces had been operating since the early hours of the night, with the first alerts issued at 1.40 am local time. In its attack on Ukraine, Russia used Kinzhal missiles, Kh-101 missiles and various types of drones, including jet-powered ones.

❗️ Two Russian missiles and a drone have crashed on Polish territory Pоlish Defеnse Ministеr Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz officially confirmed that a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile crashed near the village of Nowy Lipowiec in Lublin Voivodeship. Another missile fell in Rudnik nad Sanem, while a jet-powered drone crashed in Mołodycz. In total, the Polish military detected 11 aerial objects posing a threat of entering the country's airspace. Three of them crossed the border. During Russia's attack on Ukraine, Polish F-16s and Swedish Gripen fighter jets were scrambled. Pоland activated Pаtriot air defense systems near Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport and in the Świdnik area, along with Poprad and Pilica+ air defense systems. Helicopters and three Territorial Defense Forces brigades were also involved in the operation. “We are dealing with yet another Russian provocation,” the Polish defense minister said. He noted that the incident coincided with exercises by the Coalition of the Willing in Poland. Fortunately, no оne wаs injured, аnd nо dаmage to criticаl infrastructure was reported. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 20, 2026

Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz assured the public that no one on the territory of the Republic of Poland had been harmed as a result of Russia’s actions. There have also been no reports of damage to infrastructure.

See also Suspected drone or missile hits Poland. Explosion reported near Ukrainian border

At present, we know of three locations where objects fell: Nowy Lipowiec in Biłgoraj County, Mołodycz in Jarosław County and Rudnik nad Sanem in Nisko County. In Nowy Lipowiec, a Kh-101 missile fell; at the second location, it was also a missile; at the third, it was most likely a jet-powered drone.

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The Minister concluded that Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Friday, which also affected Poland, was one of the largest since the start of the war. He added that Russia is doing nothing to de-escalate or halt its military actions, but is simply crossing ever more boundaries. In the near future, the Polish Ministry of National Defence will ask NATO’s Secretary General to provide additional forces and resources in support of Operation Eastern Sentry.

BREAKING: A Russian Kh-101 cruise missile has struck near the town of Chmielek in eastern Poland. It’s around 45 km from the border with Ukraine. https://t.co/xsW926k2qn — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 20, 2026