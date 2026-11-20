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WAŻNE Suspected drone or missile hits Poland. Explosion reported near Ukrainian border Aleksander Olech Geran z pociskiem R60

Photo. HUR A suspected missile or armed drone may have struck Polish territory on the morning of 20 November. An explosion was reported near Chmielek in Biłgoraj County, eastern Poland. The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command is investigating a possible violation of Polish airspace.







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Footage circulating on social media appears to show an explosion at approximately 6:35 am local time. The type and origin of the object have yet to be officially confirmed.

An explosion was captured on CCTV at approximately 6:35 AM near Chmielek, in Biłgoraj County, eastern Poland. The explosion is visible on the right-hand side of the footage, which appears to show a sudden flash followed by a blast. Chmielek is located approximately 97 km from Lublin in a straight line, or around 110–120 km by road. — GeoInsider (@InsiderGeo) November 20, 2026

The incident comes just hours after trilateral talks between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in China. In my assessment, Putin wants to demonstrate that Russia can continue attacking while demanding as many concessions as possible during negotiations. It is a demonstration of military capabilities and an attempt to increase political pressure.

Coincidentally, European leaders met in Berlin yesterday to discuss further support for Ukraine. The priority must now be to strengthen Ukrainian air defence. This is increasingly a matter of protecting not only Ukraine but also NATO territory.