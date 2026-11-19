WIADOMOŚCI Czech Prime Minister visits Israel. Babiš seeks to speed up air defence upgrades Mariusz Marszałkowski Photo. Israeli MoD Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, accompanied by a delegation of senior government and military officials, visited Israeli defence company Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), where he was shown the Arrow and Barak-MX air defence systems. The visit follows the Czech prime minister’s statements about wanting to accelerate the procurement of ballistic missile defence capabilities, which have formally been postponed until after 2035 in the development plan for the Czech Armed Forces. The other system Babiš has mentioned in connection with these plans is Europe’s SAMP/T.







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The visit to Israel Aerospace Industries’ facilities took place on Tuesday. The Czech prime minister was accompanied by, among others, the foreign minister, the defence minister and the Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces. The delegation was received by the company’s president and chief executive, Guy Bar Lev.

The Israeli manufacturer said that, during the meeting, the Czech delegation received a detailed briefing on the Arrow air defence system and its effectiveness in combat, demonstrated during recent military operations, as well as a presentation of other solutions, including the Barak-MX air and missile defence system.

“Israeli defence systems are among the best in the world, which is precisely why we are here today. The Czech Republic and Israel share a historic friendship dating back to 1948, and I deeply value the strong relationship between our countries. We have come to see these systems for ourselves and explore opportunities for further cooperation,” said Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, as quoted in the company’s statement.

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IAI Chairman of the Board Boaz Levy said that ballistic threats had become one of the most serious security challenges in the world, and that the Czech delegation’s visit reflected the growing importance of missile defence and confidence in Israeli technology. President Guy Bar Lev, meanwhile, noted that the meeting was part of trilateral cooperation between the governments of Israel, the Czech Republic and the United States.

Dispute over the timetable and accelerating procurement

The Czech delegation’s trip to Israel comes amid discussions about the pace of modernising the Czech air defence system. Under the development plan for the Czech Armed Forces, the acquisition of capabilities to counter ballistic missiles has formally been postponed until after 2035, a decision that has drawn criticism.

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Addressing the issue, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said that the necessary systems were needed much sooner, as the threat remained constant, and that the procurement process itself could be accelerated. One of the systems Prague is considering is the IAI Barak-MX, which was presented during the visit. The other option mentioned by the Czech prime minister is the SAMP/T system.

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Israeli Arrow systems

The Arrow system shown to the Czech delegation at IAI’s facilities forms the top tier of Israel’s multi-layered air defence architecture. Its most advanced version, Arrow 3, which has been in operational service since 2017, can intercept ballistic missiles outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

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