WIADOMOŚCI ‘No’ to nuclear war: World leaders adopt declaration Patryk Jagnieża Photo. Kremlin.ru / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 4.0 Following a trilateral meeting between the leaders of China, Russia and the United States, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump issued a document opposing, among other things, the spread of nuclear weapons.







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The published ‘Declaration by the Heads of State of China, Russia and the US in Support of Peace’ states that the parties ‘will engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons’. They also pledged to maintain strategic stability and international security.

The leaders said that ‘the principle of state consent and respect for the immunity of state officials’ takes precedence. They also took aim at institutions such as the International Criminal Court, noting that they ‘must not abuse their jurisdiction’.

China, Russia and the United States are permanent members of the UN Security Council. They declared their commitment to reforming the United Nations. The changes would enable the organisation to respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfil its ‘primary mission of maintaining international peace and security’.

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The signatories also announced a plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products ‘for the benefit of all states’. They also reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows.

The leaders’ meeting took place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. It was the first trilateral meeting in years between the serving leaders of the US, Russia and the People’s Republic of China. According to media reports, Donald Trump has already left China.

See also Trump visits Manila ahead of historic summit in China