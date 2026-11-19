WIADOMOŚCI Another NATO country wants to buy HIMARS systems. The US has approved the sale Adam Świerkowski Photo. Lance Cpl. Kristian King, U.S. Marine Corps / dvidshub.net The US State Department has approved the possible sale of M142 HIMARS rocket launchers to Albania, along with, among other things, an ammunition package and support vehicles. The potential contract is worth up to USD 210 million.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



The Albanian Armed Forces rely solely on towed Chinese Type 63 107/130 mm multiple rocket launchers (they reportedly had 270 in service in 1998; the number is presumably lower today). The decision to buy American HIMARS launchers would revolutionise the capabilities of Albanian artillery units, giving them world-class weapons and enabling closer cooperation with NATO allies.

🇺🇸🇦🇱 Albania looks to join the HIMARS club The US State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Albania of 2 M142 HIMARS, 6 M31A2 GMLRS Unitary Warhead Pods, 6 M30A2 GMLRS Alternative Warhead Pods, 8 International Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems, 2 M1152A1 Humvees, plus associated equipment and services for an estimated cost of $210 million. The prime contractor would be @LockheedMartin. — Colby Badhwar (@ColbyBadhwar) November 17, 2026

Will HIMARS reach the Balkans?

The US State Department’s approval covers two M142 launchers, six transport-launch containers for M31A2 GMLRS Unitary Warhead rockets (36 rockets in total), six transport-launch containers for M30A2 GMLRS Alternative Warhead rockets (36 rockets in total), two M1152A1 Humvees, eight International Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems fire-control systems, and support equipment and services.

See also Italians will build rocket engines for HIMARS

The contract could be worth up to USD 210 million and would be financed through the Foreign Military Sales programme, writes Dylan Malyasov of Defence Blog. Thus, despite its modest budget—as the potential order’s scale illustrates—Albania could join the growing group of countries using American HIMARS launchers. Their effectiveness in Ukraine has measurably boosted interest in the system.

Ad

It is worth noting that in July, Albania ordered six Turkish-made Boran towed howitzers. Once again, this was a purchase of a type of weapon the Albanian army had not previously operated. In addition, Tirana reportedly acquired an unspecified number of wheeled ATMOS self-propelled howitzers and 120 mm Spear mortars from Israeli defence company Elbit Systems last November.

See also Sweden buys HIMARS. 7 billion kronor for rocket artillery and closer cooperation with Finland

Together with the potential purchase of HIMARS launchers, these deals show that Tirana has taken a practical approach, in a relatively short time, to investing in modern artillery. This could give the country new capabilities on the battlefield while also filling many gaps left by its modest defence budget.

Turkish Boran towed howitzer on the MKE stand during exercise EFES 2026

Photo. Adam Świerkowski / Defence24

M142 HIMARS rocket launcher

The M142 HIMARS is an American multiple rocket launcher mounted on an Oshkosh M1140 6×6 truck chassis. The vehicle is powered by a 290 hp Caterpillar engine. It has a top speed of 85 km/h and an operational range of 480 km. HIMARS is lighter than the tracked M270 MLRS launcher, allowing the M142 to be carried in the cargo hold of a medium transport aircraft such as the C-130 Hercules.

Ad

The M142 HIMARS launcher carries one transport-launch container holding six guided GMLRS rockets, with a range of around 80 km. The extended-range ER GMLRS variant is currently being introduced. Alternatively, the system can fire one MGM-140 ATACMS missile with a range of more than 300 km, or two PrSM missiles, which can hit targets more than 400 km away. The M142 HIMARS is currently in service in countries including the United States, Jordan, Morocco, Poland, Estonia, Singapore, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates.