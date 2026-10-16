WIADOMOŚCI Italians will build rocket engines for HIMARS JR Jakub Radaszkiewicz Photo. Lockheed Martin Lockheed Martin and the Italian company Avio have entered into a cooperation agreement for the production of solid rocket motors. The propulsion systems for ER GMLRS and Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) projectiles, which arm HIMARS launchers, are to be manufactured at Avio USA’s new facility in Virginia. The collaboration is intended to increase the availability of motors and enable an acceleration in the production of both types of ammunition.







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Under the agreement, Lockheed Martin will gain access to a portion of Avio’s production capacity reserved for external customers. Initially, the cooperation will cover motors for the Extended Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (ER GMLRS) and PrSM missiles. Their production will be able to commence once the qualification process is completed.

The motors will be manufactured at a facility currently under construction in Hurt, Virginia. The venture is being led by Avio USA, the American subsidiary of the Italian Avio Group. The factory will leverage the parent company’s expertise in the design and manufacture of solid rocket propulsion systems.

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Italian expertise, US production

Avio is undertaking an investment in the United States worth over $500 million (approx. €470 million), aimed at launching a new rocket motor production plant. The factory is intended to supply propulsion systems to various customers across the defence sector. The cooperation with Lockheed Martin is expected to provide the facility with orders related to the ER GMLRS and PrSM programmes.

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“Lockheed Martin’s programmes provide a solid foundation for the factory’s future activities,” emphasised James Syring, CEO of Avio USA. He noted that the company is continuing the construction of the plant, increasing its workforce in the United States, and preparing to begin production.

Through the partnership with Avio, Lockheed Martin will gain an additional source of supply for motors for both types of missiles. The agreement is also intended to support the expansion of production lines and the preparation of the infrastructure necessary to fulfil orders. Greater availability of propulsion systems is expected to allow for an increase in the rate of ammunition production and faster delivery times.

See also France may buy Himars

Two missiles, greater HIMARS capabilities

ER GMLRS and PrSM are weapons designed for the M142 HIMARS and appropriately modernised M270 launchers. Although they utilise the same family of launchers, they differ in range and purpose.

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The ER GMLRS is a development of the GMLRS guided artillery rockets. The extended-range version allows for striking targets located approximately 150 km away. A single launch pod container holds six missiles, ensuring that the increase in range is not accompanied by a reduction in the number of rockets ready for launch.

The PrSM is used to attack targets located even further away. Lockheed Martin defines its range as exceeding 400 km. The missile is designed, among other things, to engage air defence systems, rocket launchers, command posts, and troop concentrations.

The production of motors at the Avio USA plant is intended to support the delivery of both these types of weaponry. Therefore, the agreement concerns the industrial base required for their manufacture, rather than the development of new versions of the missiles or an increase in their performance.

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Additional supplier, greater security of supply

Including Avio among the group of motor suppliers is intended to help the American corporation increase missile production in response to growing demand. An additional source of propulsion is also expected to mitigate the risk of disruptions that could delay the fulfilment of ammunition orders.

“A reliable and diversified supply chain for solid rocket motors is a cornerstone of our strategy to strengthen the industrial potential of the defence sector,” noted Tim Cahill, President of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

For Avio, the agreement represents another step in expanding its operations within the US defence market. Giulio Ranzo, CEO of the group, announced that the company would use its experience to help its American partner scale up production and ensure greater supply stability.

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