WIADOMOŚCI Kaliningrad fears a land blockade. It is investing in ferries Bartłomiej Wypartowicz Photo. Александр Подгорчук / Wikimedia Commons Russia will allocate around 50 billion roubles to build two rail ferries intended to strengthen supplies to Kaliningrad Oblast. The vessels will be built at a shipyard in occupied Crimea, with construction due to be completed by 2030. Russian authorities say the investment is justified by restrictions on land transit.







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The new ferries are due to operate between Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Oblast and Ust-Luga in Leningrad Oblast. The route allows goods to be delivered by sea, bypassing the territory of the countries bordering the Russian exclave. Its importance has grown since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the introduction of restrictions on transporting sanctioned goods.

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Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the construction during a meeting with deputy prime ministers on Monday. He claimed that “unlawful actions by certain countries” were disrupting supply chains and hindering businesses in the region. However, he did not name the countries he accused of taking such action.

The state-owned Rosmorport is to oversee the project. It has been added to the list of infrastructure investments funded by Russia’s National Wealth Fund. Around 50 billion roubles has been earmarked for it, equivalent to approximately €450 million according to the stated estimate. Documents show that the ferries will be built to a Russian design at the B.E. Butoma shipyard in Kerch, in Crimea, which is occupied by Russia. The work is scheduled to be completed by 2030. This means that increasing freight capacity on the route is a project planned to take several years.

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