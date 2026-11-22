WIADOMOŚCI Lithuania rejects accusations of involvement in a drone attack on the Kaliningrad region Wojciech Kozioł Photo. X.com/@BudrysKestutis Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said Vilnius “categorically rejects the rumours circulating on social media” about Lithuania’s involvement in an alleged drone attack on targets in Russia’s Kaliningrad region. “The Republic of Lithuania has never authorised the use of its airspace for attacks on targets in the Russian Federation, including in this case.”







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The Lithuanian foreign minister was referring to events that took place yesterday. Alexey Besprozvannykh, governor of the Kaliningrad region, reported that a drone warning system had been activated in the Neman district, near the Lithuanian border. “The system responded to a suspicious object approaching from Lithuania. Specialists carried out all the necessary checks; there is no threat,” he wrote on Telegram. At the same time, Ukrainian monitoring channels, including Exilenova+, reported “numerous explosions and the sounds of drones” in the port city of Baltiysk, home to the Russian Federation’s main Baltic Fleet base, as well as activity by Russian air defences. Some of the photos and videos circulating online were later found to be inauthentic.

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The Lithuanian authorities have firmly denied any violations. The National Crisis Management Centre (NKVC) confirmed that the air force had not detected any drones over Lithuanian territory, and that the night of 21–22 November was one of the quieter ones in that respect. NKVC head Vilmantas Vitkauskas stressed that there was no evidence to confirm explosions in Kaliningrad and that no objects had crossed the border from Lithuania. Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry took a similar position.

Ukrainian military expert Oleksandr Kovalenko questioned the credibility of reports coming from the Kaliningrad region. In a post on Telegram, he wrote that, in his view, the incident could have been a Russian provocation intended to justify possible aggressive moves by the Kremlin against one of Russia’s European neighbours.

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Kovalenko noted that Russian Telegram channels had reported that at least six drones were shot down, but no credible evidence—in the form of photographs or video footage—to confirm the presence of the unmanned aircraft or the effects of any possible strikes had been presented.

The Ukrainian expert also questioned the rationale for a possible strike on Baltiysk.