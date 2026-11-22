- WIADOMOŚCI
Trump explains the presence of Russian drones in Poland. Makes surprising remarks
Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, addressed the criticism sparked by calling Vladimir Putin his ‘friend’. The US President also stated that Russian drones and ‘a few small missiles’ fell on Poland by mistake.
Trump Responds to Tusk
On Thursday, 19 November, during a summit in Shenzhen, China, Donald Trump called Vladimir Putin his ‘friend’. These words sparked significant criticism, including among Polish politicians. For instance, Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted on the X platform: God, protect us from such friends’.
Fox News journalist Aishah Hasnie questioned Donald Trump about Tusk’s comment during a telephone interview with the US President as he was returning from China. ‘Well, there’s nothing I can do about that,’ the American leader replied.
Russian Drones by Mistake?
Trump also reportedly added that ‘Putin’s drones and a few small missiles landed in Poland by mistake.’ However, he did not explain on what basis he deemed the Russian incidents to be accidental.
Meanwhile, on Friday, 20 November, Polish authorities reported three further objects from Russia that fell on Polish territory. Donald Tusk assessed that this could have been a deliberate provocation.
Trump also reiterated his conviction that Putin wants to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine. Similar assurances had reportedly been conveyed earlier by the American side to European leaders during a conversation with the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin.