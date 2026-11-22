WIADOMOŚCI Trump explains the presence of Russian drones in Poland. Makes surprising remarks Mateusz Saweczko Photo. The White House / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, addressed the criticism sparked by calling Vladimir Putin his ‘friend’. The US President also stated that Russian drones and ‘a few small missiles’ fell on Poland by mistake.







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Trump Responds to Tusk

On Thursday, 19 November, during a summit in Shenzhen, China, Donald Trump called Vladimir Putin his ‘friend’. These words sparked significant criticism, including among Polish politicians. For instance, Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted on the X platform: God, protect us from such friends’.

Fox News journalist Aishah Hasnie questioned Donald Trump about Tusk’s comment during a telephone interview with the US President as he was returning from China. ‘Well, there’s nothing I can do about that,’ the American leader replied.

See also Suspected drone or missile hits Poland. Explosion reported near Ukrainian border

Russian Drones by Mistake?

Trump also reportedly added that ‘Putin’s drones and a few small missiles landed in Poland by mistake.’ However, he did not explain on what basis he deemed the Russian incidents to be accidental.

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Meanwhile, on Friday, 20 November, Polish authorities reported three further objects from Russia that fell on Polish territory. Donald Tusk assessed that this could have been a deliberate provocation.

See also Rockets and a drone. Several Russian objects entered Poland