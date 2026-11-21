WIADOMOŚCI Poland and Greece seek joint procurement of radar satellites Mateusz Mitkow Photo. MON Poland and Greece are strengthening their cooperation in the field of satellite Earth observation. The ministries of defence of both countries have signed a memorandum regarding the joint acquisition of radar satellites using SAR technology.







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The document was signed on 19 November 2026 at the Warsaw Garrison Command Club (Klub Dowództwa Garnizonu Warszawa), in the presence of Secretary of State in the Ministry of National Defence Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka and Greek Deputy Minister of Defence Athanasios Davakis.

The document was signed on behalf of the Minister of National Defence by Brigadier General Romuald Maksymiuk, National Armaments Director and Director of the Armament Policy Department of the Ministry of National Defence (Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej – MON), and on behalf of the Greek Minister of National Defence by Major General Ioannis Bouras, National Armaments Director and Director General of the General Directorate for Defence Investments and Armaments.

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The signing of the memorandum was accompanied by the Polish-Greek Defence Industry Day, which aimed to develop direct cooperation between companies from both countries. 84 company representatives participated in the event – 53 from Poland and 31 from Greece.

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SAR Satellites for Poland and Greece

The Ministry of National Defence announced that the objective of the memorandum is to establish a framework for cooperation between the defence departments of both countries in the context of the joint acquisition of radar Earth observation satellites using SAR technology. „The cooperation envisages the use by Poland and Greece of part of the loan provided under the SAFE instrument,” the ministry’s communiqué stated.

The conclusion of the memorandum will allow the Polish side, represented by the Armament Agency (Agencja Uzbrojenia), to take steps towards expanding the contract signed in May last year with the consortium of ICEYE Polska Sp. z o.o. and Wojskowe Zakłady Łączności Nr 1 S.A. (Military Communication Works No. 1) to include the Greek side. The agreement concerns the delivery of satellites under the MikroSAR project.

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According to the information provided, the signed document forms the basis for further actions enabling the Greek side’s eventual inclusion in the contract concluded by the Polish side. The memorandum does not constitute an obligation to enter into a framework agreement or specific executive contracts regarding this defence product.

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„It is (…) a good day for the Polish arms industry, but above all, a good day for the Polish-Greek partnership,” said Deputy Head of the Ministry of National Defence Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka during a short briefing after the signing of the memorandum.