WIADOMOŚCI

KOMENTARZ Ukrainian intelligence warns Europe of Russian operation: “Moscow wants internal conflict” Szymon Palczewski Photo. Zdjęcie wygenerowane przy użyciu modelu Gemini Fake websites, impersonating well-known media, and the use of artificial intelligence – Ukrainian military intelligence warns Europe about Russia, whose goal is to divide the European Union and drag nations into internal conflict.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR) has revealed fake websites and social media profiles that are impersonating the agency. According to an official statement, this is an example of intensified attacks aimed at discrediting the service, with Russia being the orchestrator behind them.

A fake HUR bot on Telegram has also been detected online. It is designed to identify individuals opposing Putin’s regime and those conducting resistance in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

See also Russian Propaganda Hits The Polish Energy Sector

Russia uses AI to produce fakes

The intelligence services of our eastern neighbour also warn that artificial intelligence technology has become one of Russia’s key tools, including for the FSB, SVR, and GRU.

Ad

According to HUR, AI is being actively utilised in information operations focused on dividing societies and destabilising European Union member states.

The Central European region was cited as an example, where Russian services have reportedly intensified disinformation campaigns and manipulation regarding democratic processes. The targets include elections, such as those scheduled in Poland for next year.

Discrediting politicians and parties

In this regard, HUR highlights fake videos generated using artificial intelligence tools appearing on social media. It mentions, for instance, deepfakes involving politicians, where lies are put into their digital mouths.

Ad

In other cases, materials are shared accusing government representatives or specific political groups of criminal acts, among other things. All of this is intended to discredit them.

Moscow reopens historical wounds

Ukrainian intelligence emphasises that Russia also skillfully exploits historical themes. Manipulating the past, especially concerning World War II, serves as one of the instruments for influencing European nations.

For example, it has launched a campaign calling for the division of Germany into the FRG and the GDR, mirroring what took place during the Cold War,” HUR reports.

Russia exploits trust in media to divide Europe

Content of this type is disseminated by profiles posing as reputable media outlets – using their logos, graphic layouts, and branding. This is intended to lower the vigilance of ordinary recipients and foster trust in the authenticity and source of the given content.

See also Russia recruits ahead of elections. Cyberattacks for crypto and propaganda from Vietnam