WIADOMOŚCI Modern ammunition from a Polish factory. Contract signed Antoni Walkowski Photo. Saab Saab and Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) have signed a licensing agreement. Under the contract, technology for manufacturing modern mortar ammunition will be transferred to the Polish defence industry.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Zakłady Metalowe “Dezamet” S.A., based in Nowa Dęba and a subsidiary of PGZ, will manufacture 60.7 mm mortar bombs. The licensor of the Mortar Anti-Personnel Anti-Materiel (MAPAM) ammunition is Saab Bofors Dynamics Switzerland, a subsidiary of the Swedish company Saab AB. The new munitions are intended for use with the wz. 2023 “Szerszeń” mortar.

Today’s agreement is a natural step in our consistent cooperation. We have already laid the foundations for a partnership in the maritime sector and in MRO support for the Orka programme. Even then, we identified mortar ammunition production as a promising next area of cooperation. Today, those plans are becoming reality.

Piotr Zawieja, Vice-President of the Management Board of PGZ

The signing of this agreement is the first example of the transfer of defence technology to Poland promised by Saab after the Ministry of National Defence selected the Swedish bid for the Orka new-generation submarine programme. The Polish Navy will receive three A26-class submarines, built at the Saab Kockums shipyard in Karlskrona, southern Sweden.

Ad

The MAPAM bomb complies with the STANAG 4425 standard adopted by NATO. This means that any mortar meeting this standard will be compatible with ammunition manufactured by ZM “Dezamet”. In addition to the wz. 2023 mortar developed by Zakłady Mechaniczne “Tarnów”, the same manufacturer’s Light Mortar Commando (LMC) has also been adapted to fire this ammunition.

Saab MAPAM 60.7 mm mortar grenade mock-ups. The steel balls inside the grenade casing are particularly noticeable. The explosive is highlighted in yellow. In the background is a Light Mortar Commando (LMC) from Zakłady Mechaniczne “Tarnów”.

Photo. PGZ

A distinctive feature of MAPAM is the use of steel balls inside the bomb casing, arranged around the explosive charge. This design increases its lethal effect, particularly against personnel and unarmoured targets. The ammunition is also available in the extended-range MAPAM ER variant, as well as in an 81 mm calibre.

We are pleased that our cooperation with Dezamet is progressing according to plan. We now look forward to securing orders that will allow the programme to move on to the next stage.

Claudio Penna, Managing Director of Saab Bofors Dynamics Switzerland