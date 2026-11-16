WIADOMOŚCI A new rotation of American troops in Lithuania. Two battalions have arrived in the country Patryk Jagnieża Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda welcomes US soldiers.

Photo. @GitanasNauseda / X.com Lithuania has welcomed soldiers from a new rotation of American troops. The Lithuanians will be reinforced by personnel from two battalions of the US 1st Infantry Division.







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The ceremony took place at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Pabradė. Attending the ceremony, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced that Lithuania is ready and willing to host additional US armed forces, including as part of a permanent United States military presence. „We are ready to take on our share of responsibility by providing military infrastructure and the best possible host-nation support,” Nausėda said.

See also US troops are returning to Lithuania

Lithuanian Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas, meanwhile, assessed that the permanent presence of American troops and other allied forces constitutes the strongest deterrent to a potential aggressor. „The security situation in Europe has fundamentally changed, which is why Lithuania is taking on increasing responsibility: we are creating a national division, strengthening air defence and counter-drone capabilities,” Kaunas said, as quoted in a statement by the Ministry of Defence. „Effective deterrence requires the presence of allied troops, the deployment of military equipment, and readiness for action,” he added.

Two battalions from the US 1st Infantry Division have arrived in Lithuania, namely a heavy battalion and an engineering battalion. The former will be responsible for armoured reconnaissance, surveillance, and providing security. The latter is to carry out tasks related to the mobility of allied troops, counter-mobility operations against the enemy, and the protection of personnel and equipment.

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The rotational format of the American presence in Central and Eastern Europe has been in place since the spring of 2014 as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. US heavy battalions have been stationed in Lithuania since 2019.