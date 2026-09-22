WIADOMOŚCI US troops are returning to Lithuania Aleksander Olech Soldiers from the US, Poland, Lithuania; Brave Griffin exercise, Lithuania, April 2024

Photo. Jakub Borowski, Defence24.pl The new US rotation heading to Lithuania ends several months of uncertainty over the future of the American military presence there. In June, around 1,000 US troops left Lithuania without being immediately replaced, while the Pentagon reviewed its wider force posture in Europe. Washington has now decided to continue the rotational model, although the size and exact composition of the incoming contingent have not yet been publicly confirmed.







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This matters because Lithuania had faced a real possibility of losing the continuous presence of a US armoured battalion for the first time since 2020. The previous rotation included two battalions of the 1st Cavalry Division equipped with M1A2 Abrams tanks, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers. These forces were based at the new permanent infrastructure in Pabradė, close to the Belarusian border.

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The decision should also be seen in the wider European context. The United States is reviewing its military presence across the continent and has already reduced troop numbers in parts of Eastern Europe. Estonia saw its US presence fall sharply, while another roughly 1,000 troops reportedly left Lithuania in June without replacement. The arrival of a new rotation therefore shows that the Baltic states are not being completely removed from the American land-force posture.

I have just received confirmation that the new rotation of U.S. troops is already on its way to Lithuania!



We are grateful to @POTUS Donald Trump and the U.S. administration for this decision, which is important not only for Lithuania, but also for the security of the entire… — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) September 22, 2026

At the same time, it is too early to say that Lithuania has secured a larger American force. Vilnius had previously signalled that it could host more troops, but Washington has not yet announced the number, unit name or final capability package of the incoming rotation. The key question is whether the US is returning to the previous armoured battalion plus artillery model or changing the structure of its presence.

See also The Pentagon is considering pulling out a third of its troops in Europe

The American presence is also increasingly complemented by Germany’s much larger long-term commitment to Lithuania. This means the regional deterrence model is becoming less dependent on a single allied contingent and more layered, with German and American forces reinforcing Lithuanian national defence.

The most important point is therefore not only that US troops are coming back. It is that Washington decided to maintain a meaningful land presence in Lithuania despite a broader review and partial reduction of American forces in Europe.