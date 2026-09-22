WIADOMOŚCI Poland, France, and Spain in joint air exercises Michał Górski Fearless Eagle

Photo. Armée française - Opérations militaires/X Joint exercises of the Polish, French, and Spanish air forces are underway. What is the precise objective of Fearless Eagle?







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



The General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces has provided information regarding one of the missions of the Polish Air Force in the ongoing exercises codenamed Fearless Eagle. In addition to Polish MiG-29s, the joint operations involve French Rafale fighters and a Spanish Airbus A400M Atlas transport aircraft (which, incidentally, is one of the designs proposed to Poland as a heavy transport aircraft). The Spanish Atlas is configured for aerial refuelling using a flexible hose.

Ad

It can therefore support the Rafale (as well as other aircraft using this refuelling system, such as the Eurofighter, Gripen, and future FA-50PL, or US Navy fighters like the Hornet, Super Hornet, and F-35B/C). To refuel the F-16 and F-35A, however, aircraft with a rigid „boom” are required, which the Atlas is not equipped with; this system is found on heavier aircraft such as the Airbus A330 MRTT, which Poland plans to purchase, or the American KC-135 and KC-46A.

According to information provided by the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, the allies are primarily focusing on refining joint detection and tracking of targets, air combat skills, and precision air-to-ground strikes during the exercises. Capabilities for ”rapid action from allied bases and multi-domain cooperation” are also being tested.

W ramach ćwiczenia FEARLESS EAGLE francuskie Rafale działają wspólnie z polskimi myśliwcami i hiszpańskim samolotem transportowym.



Wspólnie z sojusznikami ćwiczymy wykrywanie i śledzenie celów, działania w walce powietrznej oraz precyzyjne uderzenia powietrze-ziemia, sprawdzając… https://t.co/hp3eHxXiue — Sztab Generalny WP (@SztabGenWP) September 22, 2026

Meanwhile, the French side (Armée française – Opérations militaires) reported on its profile on the X platform that the activities undertaken also aim to strengthen NATO deterrence and synchronise North Atlantic Alliance operations in the domains of air and land combat.

📍 Pologne | FEARLESS EAGLE : nos aviateurs engagés aux côtés de nos alliés 🇵🇱🇪🇸



En 🇵🇱, les armées françaises engagent des Rafale aux côtés de chasseurs polonais et d'un avion de transport espagnol, ainsi qu'un détachement de reconnaissance intégré à une brigade polonaise.



✈️… pic.twitter.com/f6Ht9c4Qq8 — Armée française - Opérations militaires (@EtatMajorFR) September 21, 2026

„Fearless Eagle” is this year’s largest training undertaking conducted by the Air Operations Centre – Air Component Command as part of the Iron Defender federation of exercises. Several thousand soldiers and dozens of aircraft are participating in the exercise, and its participants will carry out over 100 flight missions. It is essential to train using all capabilities currently held by the participating nations to maintain interoperability potential before the transition to target platforms. Polish MiG-29s will soon be replaced by F-35As and FA-50PLs, but while they remain in service, they are a component of the air defence system and must be capable of cooperating with allies.