WIADOMOŚCI Magyar says no to the Carpathian Eight Patryk Jagnieża Photo. X / @magyarpeterMP Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar has announced that Budapest will not join the Ukrainian cooperation initiative known as the Carpathian Eight. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reacted to the announcement.







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The format was intended to bring together Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Ukraine. The parties were to strengthen cooperation in the areas of energy, transport, industry, security, and the development of the Carpathian region. However, the Hungarian news outlet HVG reported that although initial information suggested Hungary’s participation, Prime Minister Peter Magyar stated that he did not take up the invitation received.

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This information was confirmed by the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, no justification for the decision was provided. Most of the new government’s decisions regarding Ukraine are often linked to the issue of the rights of the Hungarian minority in the Ukrainian Zakarpattia region. This same argument was employed by the previous Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán.

See also The Carpathian Eight begins. Poland at the centre of logistics and defence projects

In June, Peter Magyar appeared to present a pro-Ukrainian stance when he concluded what he described as a „historic agreement” with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The deal is intended to formally guarantee the educational, cultural, linguistic, and political rights of the Hungarian community in Ukraine. Despite the agreement, Hungary continues to block the continuation of accession negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union.

The Prime Minister has come under fire from Ukrainian media and politicians. „Although Magyar initially seemed to depart from the policy of former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and style himself as a partner to Kyiv, relations with Ukraine are clearly strained,” writes the Kyiv Post.

We are surprised by the Hungarian Prime Minister’s unnecessarily confrontational statements toward Ukraine.



The Carpathian Integration Initiative is aimed at the development of our entire region, contributing to prosperity, interconnectivity, and mutually beneficial projects… — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) September 21, 2026

The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, also commented on the Hungarian Prime Minister’s decision on the X platform. In his post, he compared the current government’s policy to that of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who was regularly accused of maintaining anti-Ukrainian and pro-Russian stances.