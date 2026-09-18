WIADOMOŚCI The Pentagon is considering pulling out a third of its troops in Europe Michał Górski Photo. Envato The United States may withdraw 25,000 troops from Europe, according to NBC News.







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As the portal indicates, the reduction would not be limited to personnel but would also include the withdrawal of some American aircraft, ships, and other military equipment. The withdrawal of 25,000 soldiers would mean that nearly one-third of American forces would depart from Europe.

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According to information provided by NBC News, the largest cuts to American personnel could affect Germany, Italy, and Spain. Later this week, Gen. Alexus Grinkevich is expected to present possible scenarios for the American reduction to the Pentagon chief.

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The head of the Polish National Security Bureau (BBN), Bartosz Grodecki, addressed the matter. In an interview on the „Graffiti” programme, he stated that any potential reduction would not affect Poland. According to the head of the BBN, the Pentagon review itself is expected to conclude in late September or early October. A statement from US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth regarding the final decisions is expected to be issued in November this year.