WIADOMOŚCI Impressive premieres and proven hits. NATO Days in Ostrava this weekend Defence24 com Ostrava NATO Days

Photo. M. Górka On 19–20 September, the Leoš Janáček Airport in Ostrava will host the NATO Days in Ostrava & Czech Air Force Days. This is one of Europe’s largest events dedicated to defence, aviation, and security. The event will bring together participants from 14 countries, with Defence24 serving as its media partner.







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This coming weekend, Ostrava will once again become one of Central Europe’s most significant venues for the presentation of armed forces, military aviation, security services, and the defence industry. On 19–20 September, the Leoš Janáček Airport will host the NATO Days in Ostrava & Czech Air Force Days, an event that has for years attracted both experts and security sector representatives, as well as the general public.

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Defence24 is a media partner for this year’s edition of the event. The participation of a Polish specialist industry outlet in this group underscores the growing importance of regional cooperation in the field of security and the particular weight of debates and presentations concerning NATO’s eastern flank.

The organisers have announced the participation of representatives from 14 countries, more than 20 hours of programming, over 70 dynamic displays, and more than 80 static displays. In practice, this represents a combination of a major air show, a presentation of military equipment, and demonstrations by services responsible for internal security, rescue, border protection, and crisis response.

Not just an air show

NATO Days in Ostrava is not merely a classic air show. It is an event designed to showcase the full spectrum of capabilities of allied and partner nations: from combat and transport aviation, through land forces, logistics, and air defence, to the police, fire service, rescue, customs, and prison services. In the current security climate, such events also carry a dimension of strategic communication: they demonstrate readiness, interoperability, and the presence of allies in the region.

A special role in this year’s edition will be played by Germany, which is appearing as the Special Partner Nation. The Bundeswehr will present a wide range of capabilities in Ostrava, including Leopard 2A7 tanks, Puma infantry fighting vehicles, Boxer armoured personnel carriers, Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers, Fennek reconnaissance vehicles, as well as NH90 and Tiger helicopters. The aviation programme will also include German A400M aircraft, Eurofighter Typhoons, and Tornados.

The presence of the Tornado carries particular symbolic significance. These machines are nearing the end of their service life, and their presentation in Ostrava may be one of the last opportunities to see them in public displays in the region. The German participation also has a politico-military dimension, demonstrating the scale of Berlin’s commitment to Central European security and the strengthening of NATO capabilities.

The event programme will also include elements significant from a Polish perspective. A presentation of the FA-50 aircraft from the Polish Air Force and the Oshkosh M-ATV vehicle has been announced. This is another opportunity to showcase equipment used by the Polish Armed Forces on a major international forum, in Poland’s immediate vicinity and alongside capabilities presented by other allies.

The air displays will also be a major draw for the public. The organisers have announced, among other things, a flyover by American B-1B Lancer strategic bombers. This is one of the most spectacular elements of the programme, but also a clear signal of the United States’ presence and capabilities in Europe. The US participation will be complemented by JLTV vehicles presented by the US Army.

The skies over Ostrava will also feature F-16s, Eurofighter Typhoons, the C-27 Spartan, the M-346 Master, the F-16 from the Turkish SOLOTÜRK team, the Greek F-16 Demo Team Zeus, and the British aerobatic team, the Red Arrows. For many spectators, the return of the Red Arrows will be one of the highlights of the programme. The organisers noted that the team first performed at the Ostrava airport 20 years ago.

See also 25 years of NATO Days in Ostrava: Germany takes centre stage

Premieres in Ostrava

Among the announced premieres and rare presentations, the organisers highlight the first foreign display of the Slovak F-16, the presence of the Belgian Black Devils paratroopers, and a static presentation of a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter from the Lithuanian Air Force. Capabilities will also be demonstrated by the armed forces of the Czech Republic, Italy, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

An important element of the event will also be the presentation of the Czech Armed Forces. In Ostrava, displays will include AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom helicopters, C-390, C-295, L-159 ALCA, and JAS-39 Gripen aircraft, as well as land forces equipment, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, air defence, logistics, and CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) units. The programme will also feature radar systems, anti-aircraft batteries, Pandur II, Titus, Dingo, and Iveco vehicles, as well as Leopard 2A4 tanks.

NATO Days remains an event for the broader security sector, not just the military. Participating in the displays and exhibitions will be Czech rescue services, the police, the fire service, customs, the prison service, municipal police, and other formations responsible for state and citizen security. This is particularly relevant in the context of recent years’ experiences, which show that security encompasses both military deterrence and state resilience, as well as infrastructure protection.

This year’s edition of NATO Days takes place at a pivotal moment for European security. The war in Ukraine, the growing importance of deterrence, the need to strengthen air defence, logistics, military mobility, and state resilience mean that the presentation of military capabilities has a dimension far broader than a mere show. Ostrava is becoming a place where both specific weapon systems and the broader picture of allied cooperation are visible.