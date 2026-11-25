- WIADOMOŚCI
Belgian F-16s equipped with anti-drone weapons. Five times more ammunition
Belgian F-16AM/BMs stationed at the Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania are carrying pods equipped with FZ275 laser-guided rockets. These are anti-drone weapons designed by the Belgian company Forges de Zeebrugge.
Photographs of the Belgian aircraft were taken during flyovers above Riga during the Independence Day parade. Currently, Belgium has six F-16AM/BMs deployed in the Baltic States. Each aircraft was carrying two AIM-120 AMRAAM medium-range air-to-air missiles and two AIM-9 Sidewinder short-range missiles.
In addition, two pods for 70 mm FZ275 rockets were mounted under each wing on a single hardpoint. Each pod has a capacity of seven such rockets, although the photographed aircraft were only carrying a few each. Consequently, an F-16 can carry a total of up to 28 laser-guided rockets, alongside a pair of more expensive, traditional missiles of each type. A total of 32 guided missiles are carried. A standard F-16 can carry up to six air-to-air missiles; in this configuration, the number is more than five times higher. A Sniper targeting pod was also suspended under the fuselage.
As observed, Belgium has implemented a solution on the F-16 based on the concept of providing enhanced capabilities to low-cost 70 mm rockets by integrating a laser guidance system and modifying the rocket design itself. The F-16, of which Brussels has over 40 units in service, appears to be an ideal platform for such solutions. It is perhaps more suitable and cost-effective than the modern F-35, which has not yet been integrated with such systems.
The first similar concept (though one allowing for the conversion of existing unguided rockets even in field conditions) involves the APKWS II missiles, which the Americans integrated several years ago and first utilised to counter Houthi drones. APKWS II has been integrated with platforms including the F-16, F-15, and F/A-18. In Poland, their integration with the F-16C/D and FA-50PL is currently planned.