WIADOMOŚCI Belgian F-16s equipped with anti-drone weapons. Five times more ammunition Maciej Szopa Belgijski F-16AM

Photo. Gerard van der Schaaf — FA-127 (CC BY 2.0) Belgian F-16AM/BMs stationed at the Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania are carrying pods equipped with FZ275 laser-guided rockets. These are anti-drone weapons designed by the Belgian company Forges de Zeebrugge.







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Photographs of the Belgian aircraft were taken during flyovers above Riga during the Independence Day parade. Currently, Belgium has six F-16AM/BMs deployed in the Baltic States. Each aircraft was carrying two AIM-120 AMRAAM medium-range air-to-air missiles and two AIM-9 Sidewinder short-range missiles.

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In addition, two pods for 70 mm FZ275 rockets were mounted under each wing on a single hardpoint. Each pod has a capacity of seven such rockets, although the photographed aircraft were only carrying a few each. Consequently, an F-16 can carry a total of up to 28 laser-guided rockets, alongside a pair of more expensive, traditional missiles of each type. A total of 32 guided missiles are carried. A standard F-16 can carry up to six air-to-air missiles; in this configuration, the number is more than five times higher. A Sniper targeting pod was also suspended under the fuselage.

As observed, Belgium has implemented a solution on the F-16 based on the concept of providing enhanced capabilities to low-cost 70 mm rockets by integrating a laser guidance system and modifying the rocket design itself. The F-16, of which Brussels has over 40 units in service, appears to be an ideal platform for such solutions. It is perhaps more suitable and cost-effective than the modern F-35, which has not yet been integrated with such systems.

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