- WIADOMOŚCI
Russia takes notes from the “Prigozhin mutiny”. Armoured and mechanised units are being created
The Rosgvardia is being strengthened through the formation of armoured and mechanised sub-units. These measures are likely also a result of lessons drawn from the events of the so-called “Prigozhin mutiny”.
As part of the Felix Dzerzhinsky Independent Operational Division, the Russians have formed an armoured sub-unit, probably consisting of a tank company; a mechanised sub-unit made up of a mechanised infantry company; and a further motorised sub-unit comprising a motorised infantry company. It is suggested that this reinforcement of the Rosgvardia may stem not only from the experience and lessons drawn from the so-called “Prigozhin mutiny”, but may also be intended to build additional conventional capabilities alongside the regular ground forces.
[Rosguard] La flotte de la division a été renforcée par des chars T-72B3M, des BMP-3M, des BTR-82AM, des véhicules blindés Spartak sur châssis Ural et des pick-up de l'armée équipés de tourelles pour les équipes de combat mobiles. https://t.co/8qkBbvz91U https://t.co/BT44hyJjMH— La souris (@La_souris_DA) November 21, 2026
Available material indicates that the tank company has received T-72B3M main battle tanks. It is not entirely clear, however, whether these are older T-72A tanks upgraded to this standard or newer T-72B models. The vehicles are fully covered with Relikt explosive reactive armour modules, unlike earlier batches, which were fitted either with Kontakt-5 modules or a mixture of Kontakt-5 and Relikt modules. The mechanised infantry company has been equipped with BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, while the motorised infantry has received wheeled BTR-82A armoured personnel carriers.
This kind of reinforcement of Rosgvardia sub-units may be planned over the longer term, with increasing numbers of armoured and mechanised sub-units gradually appearing within its structure. It is unlikely that these units will be used in combat, for example on Ukrainian territory; they will probably instead help secure and stabilise the domestic situation in the Russian Federation and support the current regime. This also shows that the Russian Federation is expanding the capacity of its armoured and mechanised forces, alongside other measures such as replenishing its strategic reserves.