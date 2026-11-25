WIADOMOŚCI Russia takes notes from the “Prigozhin mutiny”. Armoured and mechanised units are being created Damian Ratka Photo. Fot. Dmitry Fonin/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY 2.0. The Rosgvardia is being strengthened through the formation of armoured and mechanised sub-units. These measures are likely also a result of lessons drawn from the events of the so-called “Prigozhin mutiny”.







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As part of the Felix Dzerzhinsky Independent Operational Division, the Russians have formed an armoured sub-unit, probably consisting of a tank company; a mechanised sub-unit made up of a mechanised infantry company; and a further motorised sub-unit comprising a motorised infantry company. It is suggested that this reinforcement of the Rosgvardia may stem not only from the experience and lessons drawn from the so-called “Prigozhin mutiny”, but may also be intended to build additional conventional capabilities alongside the regular ground forces.

[Rosguard] La flotte de la division a été renforcée par des chars T-72B3M, des BMP-3M, des BTR-82AM, des véhicules blindés Spartak sur châssis Ural et des pick-up de l'armée équipés de tourelles pour les équipes de combat mobiles. https://t.co/8qkBbvz91U https://t.co/BT44hyJjMH — La souris (@La_souris_DA) November 21, 2026

Available material indicates that the tank company has received T-72B3M main battle tanks. It is not entirely clear, however, whether these are older T-72A tanks upgraded to this standard or newer T-72B models. The vehicles are fully covered with Relikt explosive reactive armour modules, unlike earlier batches, which were fitted either with Kontakt-5 modules or a mixture of Kontakt-5 and Relikt modules. The mechanised infantry company has been equipped with BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, while the motorised infantry has received wheeled BTR-82A armoured personnel carriers.

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