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ANALIZA MI5 sabotage warning and the United Kingdom’s industrial front line Andrzej Marszewski UK factories supplying Ukraine’s military are part of the front line. MI5’s sabotage warning shows why defence and infrastructure workers must become stakeholders in national security.







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Industrial benches and frontline trenches

MI5 has just warned British companies supporting Ukraine that, despite their geographical distance from the fighting, they could become targets of Russian sabotage. There should be little surprise. Distance from the conflict zone in the modern cyber era does not guarantee untouchability. If a battle is being sustained and supported, industry and the infrastructure behind it are already part of the front line. In a very real sense, industrial benches are now as important as the frontline trenches.

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The joint alert, issued on 24 November by the National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), part of MI5, and the Ministry of Defence, explicitly includes UK supply chain companies providing material support to Ukraine’s armed forces. It describes increased Russian sabotage attempts against European defence facilities, often using hired proxies to carry out simple attacks such as arson.

The threat has been public for years. In October 2024, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum warned about Russian arson and sabotage and urged businesses to seek protective advice. The organisers of the Russian-backed Leyton warehouse arson attack, targeting supplies for Ukraine, were sentenced in October 2025. The question is how effectively repeated warnings have been translated into actual protection of sensitive premises.

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The danger also reaches individuals. In January 2025, NATO official James Appathurai publicly confirmed the threat against Rheinmetall chief executive Armin Papperger, following reports of a Russian assassination plot. Protecting the workforce must therefore include the key people leading it. All this highlights very clearly the description of the current situation that was given at MI6 headquarters on 15 December 2025 by the Director-General of MI6, Blaise Metreweli, who warned that the UK is now “operating in a space between peace and war”.

Disruption and fear

Both the large prime contractor and the small or medium-sized enterprise can potentially be targeted. Each has its own security concerns. A major production facility may have substantial security resources. A small engineering company making an essential component in the defence supply chain may struggle to match them. However, its importance to the overall picture can be far greater than what size suggests. The cost of protecting all critical suppliers, irrespective of their scale, should be considered alongside the cost of replacing their output in the event of an attack. Security costs should also be factored into all contract discussions.

The logic underpinning Russian hybrid activity is clear. In the Kremlin’s thought process, interrupting production, transport or warehousing can prevent, reduce or delay equipment reaching Ukraine without Russia theoretically having to destroy it on the battlefield. From Moscow’s perspective, successful sabotage could mean fewer missiles, shells or drones expended against those supplies. Weapons conserved today would, in the long run, remain available for use another day, perhaps even in a subsequent campaign. Russia’s economy is already on a major war footing, which is itself indicative of Putin’s possible long-term agenda. Putin could potentially set his sights beyond Ukraine, especially if he perceives that the West is not rearming seriously enough. Safeguarding Europe’s industrial capacity is therefore a vital part of deterring a wider conflict, as well as sustaining Ukraine’s resistance today.

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Sabotage also has a political and psychological purpose. The alert explicitly says these operations are intended to undermine support for Ukraine. An attack that frightens a workforce or makes a business reconsider a contract serves that purpose even when the physical damage is limited. For workers, the conflict, seemingly so far away, arrives at their own doorstep. Fear can spread beyond the business into families and neighbouring communities. Moscow can exploit that anxiety through disinformation and political instability, encouraging the belief that supporting Ukraine brings danger into an otherwise safe civilian life. Security planning therefore needs to consider how staff will be informed and supported after any possible incident.

This is why defence cannot be measured simply by contracts signed or weapons leaving a factory. Delivery and continued supply matter. The railway, electricity supply and communications, critical infrastructure supporting a manufacturer, all contribute to its ability to fulfil a defence contract. Protecting the factory alone leaves much of that supporting ecosystem unprotected. For both Britain and Poland, cooperation on weapons should include cooperation on protecting all aspects of their manufacture and movement. Smaller suppliers and civilian transport operators very much need to be included in that work.

Security must reach the workforce

The British government is holding security briefings for defence and critical infrastructure leaders on 24 and 25 November. That is extremely necessary. The practical question is how the information reaches the people running a production line, maintaining a defence manufacturing site or managing an overnight production shift. For example, a company director may understand the seriousness of the threat being faced by his production facility, while an individual contractor there may have little awareness about the significance of the building they are maintaining. A worker may notice unusual interest by strangers in a site without knowing whom to report this to. These are all serious gaps that a briefing in Whitehall cannot close all on its own.

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The official advice calls for reducing unnecessary information published online, recognising and reporting hostile reconnaissance, protecting critical assets and rehearsing responses to any possible incidents. Police guidance explains why knowing normal activity around a workplace helps people recognise suspicious behaviour when it presents itself. Staff need clear reporting arrangements for employees and contractors and confidence that concerns will be taken seriously. Workers need time for training. Trade unions and staff representatives should all be included in any planning. Government must also give smaller firms useful threat information and full access to support from the relevant authorities. The additional responsibility required from all levels of stakeholders will necessitate the availability of a corresponding degree of resources.

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Giving people a stake also means listening to them. Staff know their workplace and where arrangements and procedures fail. That knowledge needs to reach the people making crucial security decisions. This is where the much-needed whole-of-society approach to national security needs substance. People become stakeholders in national security when they understand the significance of their contribution and have a useful role in protecting it. That responsibility extends to neighbouring businesses and the communities around industrial sites. In short, it becomes everyone’s business. Local authorities and emergency services need actionable and tested plans covering civilian disruption as well as military supply. Explaining to the wider population why support for Ukraine serves our own long-term security will help maintain public resolve in the face of potential threats.