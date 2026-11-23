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KOMENTARZ British commandos beat Ukrainians in drone warfare competition. London is learning fast Aleksander Olech Photo. Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine﻿ / Facebook British Royal Marines defeated drone operators from Ukraine, the United States, Germany and Latvia during the international Drone Crucible competition. Meanwhile, London is investing hundreds of millions of pounds in unmanned systems, training operators and developing Ukrainian drone technologies on British territory. The British are effectively applying the lessons of the Russian-Ukrainian war.







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From 5 to 7 November 2026, seven military teams competed at the Grafenwöhr training area in Germany. Over three days, participants conducted approximately 400 drone sorties. A five-member team from 40 Commando Royal Marines secured first place overall. The competition included reconnaissance missions, FPV drone operations and simulated coordinated drone attacks. Particularly noteworthy is that the British defeated experienced Ukrainian operators.

See also Ukrainian battalion with a British light tank. A donation from allies

On 17 November, the British Ministry of Defence announced an additional £25 million investment in hundreds of attack drones, doubling the number of reconnaissance drones and acquiring electronic warfare systems. The equipment will be delivered by April 2027 to the 4th Light Brigade, which is assigned to support the defence of Estonia.

The British are not only training Ukrainians but also learning from them and investing in their technologies. In November, a £113 million investment was announced to expand the operations of Ukrainian drone manufacturer UFORCE in the United Kingdom. London will also allocate a further £260 million to support Ukrainian drone capabilities.

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