WIADOMOŚCI Russian warship destroyed off Libya. Ukraine strikes far beyond the Black Sea Patryk Jagnieża Russian Navy Corvette Merkury during sea trials, 2022

Photo. Mil.ru The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the Russian missile corvette Merkury off the coast of Libya. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the ship had sunk.







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Naval drones were used in the attack. Zelenskyy commented on the incident on his X profile, describing it as “An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war.”

An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation’s steps yesterday and today – the targets we set were achieved. It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy’s efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It’s one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war. A Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette. Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit. We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia’s aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons. Glory to Ukraine! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2026

“It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy’s efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It’s one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war. A Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette. Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit,” the post continues.

The reports were confirmed by Reuters, citing sources in the Libyan authorities. The attack reportedly took place on Saturday night and caused a fire aboard the Russian missile corvette Merkury in the port of Benghazi, off the coast of Libya.

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The naval drones also reportedly attacked a merchant ship sailing under the Maltese flag. The ship’s crew was rescued by the Libyan Navy, and Libyan authorities intercepted more than 20 unmanned naval drones on Sunday.

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The Libyan authorities condemned Ukraine’s actions, calling them an attack on its sovereignty and a threat to the safety of maritime traffic. Legal and diplomatic measures against those responsible for the attack were announced. They stressed that Libya is not a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine, or to any other armed conflict beyond its borders.