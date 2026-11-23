WIADOMOŚCI Trump threatens Iran with new attacks after New Year AM Artur Marciniak Photo. www.whitehouse.gov US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday that he could launch new attacks on the country after the New Year if the two countries failed to reach an agreement. He said Tehran’s actions had become more aggressive since the US midterm elections.







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“They’re more aggressive now than they were before the election,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday. He described Iranian representatives as “professional masters of manoeuvring”. “They keep talking, they just talk, but it’s all a load of nonsense,” he added.

On Sunday evening, he said on Truth Social that he had predicted Iranian attacks would become more aggressive after the US midterm elections.

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“As everyone remembers, I predicted two things about the midterm elections on 3 November. First, that if the Democrats won, the stock markets would see significant declines — and that’s exactly what happened. Second, that the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has killed 81,000 protesters to date, would become more aggressive in its attacks — which has also come to pass,” the president said.

He said that over the past week, Iran had “launched more drones and missiles than ever before in more than a year”. He said that “all of them were shot down and caused no damage”.

Trump said Iranian leaders considered the Democrats, who won the midterm elections, “weak, ineffective and destructive to the country”.

He accused the Democrats and Iran of “doing everything in their power to keep oil prices high for as long as possible”. Meanwhile, oil prices had fallen by a record amount since the election, he added. “It’s a shame voters didn’t realise this before they cast their ballots,” though he said the election had been very “strange”.

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He also addressed oil prices in another post. “Isn’t it interesting that oil prices fell sharply after the midterm elections? I said that would happen. It’s all one big fraud!” the US president wrote.

The Associated Press reported that at least three tankers were attacked on Saturday in or near the Strait of Hormuz. According to AP, Iran is intensifying attacks on ships in an effort to drive up global energy prices and put pressure on the US, which is blockading Iranian ports.

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