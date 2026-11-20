WIADOMOŚCI Zelenskyy hits out at Trump after his meeting with Putin. “This is a huge mistake” Mateusz Saweczko Photo. President of Ukraine / Wikimedia Commons / CC0 On Wednesday, 18 November, NBC News published an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader criticised Donald Trump for holding talks with Vladimir Putin without Kyiv’s involvement. He also outlined how the US and China could bring the war to an end.







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Talks about Ukraine without Ukraine

On Thursday, 19 November, on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China’s Shenzhen, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping met. Neither Ukrainian representatives nor delegations from European countries took part in the talks.

In an interview with NBC News conducted by Richard Engel, Volodymyr Zelenskyy described leaving Kyiv out as a serious mistake. He also stressed that decisions about Ukraine should be made with its involvement, just as European issues should be resolved with Europe’s participation.

“Great powers always think they can decide the future of the whole world. That is a huge mistake, absolutely. You cannot decide the fate of a country, even a small one, without its involvement,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

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Can the US and China stop Putin?

According to Zelenskyy, Washington and Beijing have enough leverage to force Moscow to end the war. Coordinated sanctions and restrictions on trade with Russia would be crucial.

“China and the US—that is enough power to stop Putin in a single meeting. Absolutely,” the Ukrainian president said, adding that the first step towards peace should be a ceasefire on the front line.