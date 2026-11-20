WIADOMOŚCI The US is developing a programme of low-cost missiles. Contracts awarded to two companies Mariusz Marszałkowski Photo. US Navy The United States Air Force (USAF) has awarded Anduril and Castelion contracts to develop prototypes under the Counter-Air Missile Program (CAMP). The initiative aims to create low-cost, easily mass-produced, ground-launched missiles for engaging airborne targets, together with containerised launchers capable of operating them.







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Maintaining the ability to conduct air combat in a high-intensity conflict requires missiles that the US Air Force can buy in large quantities and industry can produce at scale. CAMP focuses on affordability and ease of production, using mature technologies to accelerate development and simplify manufacturing.

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Anduril’s containerised launcher

Anduril has received a prototype contract from the USAF to develop a containerised launcher for CAMP. The design is intended to integrate missiles from different manufacturers and operate for extended periods at dispersed locations with minimal personnel involvement. The launcher will provide the weapons with power, computing capacity, thermal management, communications and software infrastructure, so missile developers will not need to design bespoke solutions for each type of rocket.

The project builds on the company’s proven solutions, such as its Menace-I computing system, which integrates power, cooling, computers and communications in a rugged container that can be transported by air or land. Under the contract, Anduril will adapt the launcher design to operate missiles from the Ground-Launched Counter-Air (GLCA) programme: low-cost, long-range rockets designed to engage enemy aircraft from the ground. During the first 10 months, the company will work with the USAF programme office to develop the preliminary design and prepare the launcher for testing with missiles from other suppliers, taking mass-production requirements into account from the design stage.

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Two contracts for Castelion

Castelion, meanwhile, has announced that it has been awarded two prototype contracts under the same CAMP programme. The contracts, awarded on 22 September 2026 by the Armament Directorate of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC/EBZ) at Eglin Air Force Base, cover development of a ground-launched offensive counter-air missile, a launch pod and the containerised launcher itself.

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“CAMP is an important opportunity to deliver affordable, easy-to-produce and operationally relevant ground-based counter-air capabilities. We are grateful to the US Air Force for its partnership and trust, and for the opportunity to support this important mission,” said Bryon Hargis, Castelion’s co-founder and chief executive.

Under the contract, the company will design, build and conduct flight tests of the missile, launch pod and containerised launcher over approximately two years, through several design cycles. Completing this work and successfully finishing the prototype phase are intended to pave the way for future series production, enabling the US Air Force to field low-cost air-defence systems on a much larger scale.

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