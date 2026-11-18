WIADOMOŚCI Trump appoints new US Army Chief of Staff. Predecessor ousted amid Iran war Michał Górski Photo. @SecArmy/X US President Donald Trump has appointed a new Chief of Staff of the US Army. A months-long saga that began when the previous chief was dismissed is drawing to a close.







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On Tuesday, the president formally nominated General Christopher LaNeve as the new Chief of Staff of the US Army. This came nearly ten months after his predecessor was dismissed. During that time, General LaNeve had been serving as acting Chief of Staff.

High-profile dismissal

In April, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth decided to dismiss General Randy George. It was unprecedented, as the dismissal took place during the military operation in Iran, which began in late February 2026.

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General George had served as Chief of Staff of the Army since September 2023 (having served as acting chief from August). This meant that he still had more than a year left in his term when he was forced to retire. Although the official reasons for his dismissal are unknown, two possible explanations were most often reported in the media. The first — reported, among others, by the New York Post — suggests that Secretary Hegseth’s decision was driven by fears of losing his own position. General George is considered closer to Dan Driscoll, who was named as a potential successor to Hegseth. It is worth recalling that, following a conflict at the Pentagon, Driscoll resigned from his post in September this year. The second possible reason for General George’s dismissal may have been a purge of personnel from the previous administration: before that, the general had served as Vice Chief of Staff and senior military adviser to Lloyd Austin, defence secretary under President Joe Biden from 2021 to 2025.

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It is worth adding that, alongside General George, Hegseth also dismissed General David Hodne, commander of the Army Transformation and Training Command, and Major General William Green, head of the Army Chaplain Corps.

Who is General LaNeve?

General Christopher C. LaNeve was born in Pennsylvania in 1967. He has served in the US Army since 1990. He served in both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. From 2024 to 2025, he commanded the US Eighth Army and served as Chief of Staff of the US–South Korea Combined Forces Command. In October 2025, President Trump nominated him to be Vice Chief of Staff of the US Army. After the Senate confirmed his nomination, General LaNeve took office on 6 February 2026. Since 2 April, he has been serving as acting Chief of Staff of the Army.