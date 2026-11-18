WIADOMOŚCI Ukrainian battalion with a British light tank. A donation from allies Adam Świerkowski Photo. 53 окрема механізована бригада імені князя Володимира Мономаха / Facebook The Ukrainian 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade has published photos of an FV107 Scimitar reconnaissance vehicle/tank taken into service. Several dozen vehicles of this type have arrived in Kyiv from the United Kingdom and Latvia.







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Ukraine has so far received several dozen FV107 Scimitar reconnaissance vehicles, also known as light reconnaissance tanks, from its allies. The exact number is unknown, as details of aid delivered to Kyiv stopped being disclosed at a certain point. We can point to at least 23 Mark II vehicles from the United Kingdom and several from Latvia.

Light tank in a Ukrainian brigade

The number is probably higher, not least because Scimitars may have been included among the several hundred CVR(T) family vehicles supplied by London. What is more, they were probably withdrawn from service there by the end of 2024 (see the text above). The British have so far supplied Ukraine with most of their stored equipment that was fit for use, so at least some FV107s are likely to have followed the same pattern.

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In October, the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade showed off one of the Scimitars it had received, taking a Mark I variant into service. It may have come from either of the two countries mentioned. Given the current combat environment, the vehicle is more likely to serve as a reconnaissance combat vehicle or fire-support vehicle. Nevertheless, thanks to its main armament, the 30 mm L21, it will be able to engage most Russian vehicles other than main battle tanks.

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FV107 Scimitar reconnaissance vehicle

The FV107 Scimitar is a reconnaissance/light tank originally used by the British Army. It was manufactured by Alvis in Coventry. The vehicle was developed as part of the FV100 project, which aimed to create a light reconnaissance tank and several other specialist variants based on it. Its main armament is a 30 mm L21 Rarden automatic cannon, paired with an L37A1 7.62 mm machine gun. The vehicle was initially powered by a six-cylinder Jaguar J60 engine producing 220 hp, but following an upgrade, this was replaced with a Cummins BTA 5.9 diesel engine producing 190 hp.

This allowed the 7.8-tonne vehicle to reach a speed of 80 km/h. In 2010, the Mk 2 variant was developed, featuring, among other things, a completely new hull with improved protection. The upgrade extended the vehicle’s service life, improved its performance and made it easier to maintain. These tanks are currently operated by Latvia, Ukraine, Jordan, Nigeria and Honduras.