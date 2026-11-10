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KOMENTARZ MiGs for anti-drone systems. An agreement between Poland and Ukraine Michał Górski Eks- polski MiG-29 Sił Powietrznych Ukrainy

Photo. Siły Powietrzne Sił Zbrojnych Ukrainy/ @KpsZSU X Deputy Minister of National Defence Cezary Tomczyk has announced that Ukraine has agreed to transfer anti-drone technologies to Poland. In return, Warsaw is to provide Kyiv with further MiG-29 aircraft.







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During his visit to Kyiv, Minister Cezary Tomczyk reported that Poland would receive anti-drone technologies from Ukraine. In exchange, the Polish side is to transfer two MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine. Due to their exhausted service life, these machines are no longer of use to the Polish Armed Forces.

„I think the MiG topic will finally be concluded. And successfully for both sides. This means that we are able to transfer the MiGs in exchange for being provided with certain drone and anti-drone technologies. I can say (…) that this matter is close to finalisation and that Ukraine has committed to transferring the technologies we are interested in. We are already at the stage of finalising the details,” Minister Tomczyk revealed.

End of a year-long saga?

The issue of exchanging further Polish fighter jets for Ukrainian anti-drone systems was raised in December 2025. At that time, the Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz publicly stated that he would like Ukraine to share its competencies in the field of drones and missiles with Poland.

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To date (from March 2023, when the first units were transferred, until November 2026), Poland has transferred 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Further donation

According to information provided by Minister Tomczyk, Poland has also committed to providing the Ukrainian side with a military donation worth 50 million euros.

„Another donation has already been delivered. Of course, this is classified information, so I cannot provide details, but we are trying to ensure that these donations are targeted today and that they indeed reach the places where Ukraine has a profound need,” he said, reporting on the previously transferred 20mm rounds for F-16 aircraft.

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