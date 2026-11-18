WIADOMOŚCI US strikes Iranian launchers. Swift response to the attack Wojciech Kozioł Photo. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Divine Cox, CENTCOM American fighter jets struck rocket launchers belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The attack was in response to a drone strike on a US base in Bahrain.







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According to an unnamed US military source cited by AFP, the strike was “justified self-defence” and a response to an “attack targeting American personnel and interests”. Iranian state media confirmed the strikes on the island, while noting that they had caused no damage to civilian infrastructure.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it had used drones to attack a US radar system at an airbase in Bahrain. The Bahraini authorities and US Central Command said the drones had been intercepted, with no equipment losses or personnel injuries. It was another Iranian attack in recent days on targets linked to the US presence in Bahrain.

The Iranian Navy also reported on Tuesday that four more tankers had hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz, causing fires on board. On Monday, the Iranian military had reported four similar incidents.