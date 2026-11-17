WIADOMOŚCI Iran attacks US installations in Bahrain. Were the strikes effective? Wojciech Kozioł Photo. @OOCprogresismo2/X The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported a drone attack on a US radar system at Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain. The kingdom’s authorities issued an alert to residents, while AFP correspondents reported several explosions in the capital, Manama. This is Iran’s third such claim in five days.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



According to an IRGC statement, the operation was “precise” and was in response to “continued violations of Iranian airspace by US drones”. The Guards warned that any further use of regional bases for operations targeting Iran “will not go unanswered”.

Shortly after Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior issued an alert urging residents to remain calm and seek shelter, explosions were heard in Manama, AFP reported. There has so far been no independent confirmation that the radar was hit.

On Sunday, the IRGC claimed that six drones had attacked a US air defence radar at Riffa base. Bahrain said its air defence systems had intercepted several Iranian attacks. Sirens sounded in Manama, and the first alerts to residents since September were issued. AFP reported explosions at around 4.00am and 6.30am local time.

Ad

On Friday, Iran said it had destroyed a US early-warning radar. US Central Command denied this and said US forces had shot down two Iranian drones. There were no casualties or damage.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned Iran’s actions, stressing that the kingdom “rejects the use of its territory to settle scores” and holds Tehran fully responsible for the attacks and their consequences. Bahrain, which hosts the US Fifth Fleet, has repeatedly stressed that it does not want to become an arena for disputes between Washington and Tehran.

See also A US nuclear strike on Iran? The greatest threat could be to Ukraine