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A US nuclear strike on Iran? The greatest threat could be to Ukraine

Aleksander Olech
3 min.
Wybuch atomowy
Photo. Federal Government of the United States/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

Reports of a possible US nuclear strike against Iran currently originate from a single journalist, Tucker Carlson, who has repeatedly circulated information subsequently found to be false. These claims should therefore be treated with considerable scepticism. There is no independent confirmation that Donald Trump’s administration is preparing to use nuclear weapons.

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This does not, however, mean that the issue can simply be dismissed. The consequences of such a decision would extend far beyond the Middle East.

The timing of these reports is also important. Parliamentary elections were held in Israel on 27 October, after which Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc secured 53 seats, falling short of the 61 required for a majority. Meanwhile, the US congressional elections are scheduled for 3 November.

The political context of these reports cannot therefore be overlooked, although there is no evidence to suggest that they constitute a deliberate leak. Information concerning a potential nuclear strike could influence both the political debate in Washington and negotiations over Iran’s future.

From an Eastern European perspective, however, the most serious threat concerns Russia and Ukraine. If the United States were to become the first country to use nuclear weapons in an armed conflict since 1945, Moscow could regard this as a precedent that would make it easier to justify its own nuclear strike against Ukraine.

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Russia has employed nuclear blackmail for years, and in November 2024 it revised its nuclear doctrine, lowering the declared threshold for the use of such weapons. An American strike against Iran would not automatically lead to a Russian nuclear attack, but it could significantly weaken the political barrier that has so far constrained such actions. This is precisely what we should fear most.

Nevertheless, I do not believe President Trump will decide to cross this line. As recently as 16 October, he publicly ruled out the use of nuclear weapons against Iran, pointing instead to the possibility of a conventional military operation.

Israel must also recognise that a nuclear strike would not simply represent another stage of escalation, but the crossing of the final threshold. Following such an action, it would no longer be possible to speak of a conventional increase in military pressure.

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The threat would extend beyond Iran to other Arab states, particularly those in the Gulf region, which could potentially face radioactive contamination, economic destabilisation and further escalation.

The most dangerous consequence, however, would be the creation of a new international precedent. If the country possessing the world’s most powerful military were to use nuclear weapons against an adversary that does not possess them, other nuclear powers could invoke that example to justify their own actions.

For Ukraine, this would mean an increased threat from Russia, which might conclude that the use of nuclear weapons was no longer an absolute political taboo.

This is why even a single, highly questionable report warrants serious analysis, but it should not be presented as evidence of an imminent attack.

Unfortunately, I do believe that Russia may be willing to demonstrate its power by launching a nuclear strike against western Ukraine, particularly if the Kremlin leadership becomes desperate to preserve its hold on power. Such a scenario cannot be ruled out, especially if Moscow believes that its political survival is at stake.

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