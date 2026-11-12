WIADOMOŚCI

KOMENTARZ Iran continues to produce missiles. At least 1,700 still in its arsenal? Defence24 com Zdjęcie ilustracyjne

Photo. www.tasnimnews.ir Iran is reportedly producing around 50 ballistic missiles per month, despite the damage caused by US-Israeli strikes. According to intelligence estimates reported by Bloomberg and cited by The Times of Israel, Iran may still have at least 1,700 such missiles in its arsenal.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

The information was provided by an anonymous Western official, citing intelligence reports. The assessments indicate that the current production rate is approximately half its pre-war level. The strikes have therefore reduced the capabilities of Iran’s missile industry but have not brought production to a complete halt.

The estimated figure of 1,700 missiles refers to the remaining arsenal. However, this does not mean that all of them are ready for immediate use. The reports provide neither a detailed breakdown by missile type nor a comprehensive assessment of launcher availability.

The reports also highlight the costs of defending against Iranian attacks. According to the information cited, at least 1,000 Patriot interceptor missiles were used to counter missiles targeting US forces and their allies in the Middle East.

Ad