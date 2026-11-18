WIADOMOŚCI Norwegian authorities warn of terrorism. Islamist extremists are not the only threat Patryk Jagnieża Photo. pixabay.com Norway’s counter-intelligence service PST said the likelihood of a terrorist attack in the country will be higher in 2027. Particular attention is being paid to far-right activity. Islamist extremists also remain a threat, as do, interestingly, apolitical, radicalised young people.







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According to PST’s assessment, published on Wednesday, 18 November, the greatest terrorist threat in the coming months will come from the far right and radical Islam.

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The likelihood of an attack by the far right has increased compared with the previous year. PST says people in these circles are preparing simpler attack plans, raising their chances of success. Islamist groups, meanwhile, are forming increasingly sophisticated cells and networks of contacts. Islamic State and Al-Qaeda continue to inspire Islamist radicals in Norway.

Interestingly, Norway’s security service has identified a new category of dangerous activity: nihilistic extremism. It involves minors or young adults seeking to cause chaos, inflict mass casualties and undermine society’s sense of security. They do not have to be affiliated with any political ideology. Ane Mannsaaker Roald, PST’s director of counter-terrorism, warns that young people are becoming radicalised exceptionally quickly.

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