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ANALIZA Norway to receive South Korean rocket launchers in 2028 Adam Świerkowski Photo. Unsplash Norway is set to begin receiving South Korean K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers in 2028. The procurement package also includes several types of rockets and missiles, including ballistic missiles with a range of 500 km.







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Norway opts for South Korean rocket artillery

Norway has been seeking a replacement for its M270 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), which were withdrawn from service more than 20 years ago. Eleven of these systems were subsequently transferred to Ukraine in 2022–2023 in cooperation with the United Kingdom. In January 2026, the Norwegian parliament approved the purchase of South Korea’s K239 Chunmoo system, which was selected over competing solutions, including the Israeli-German MARS 3 (EuroPULS).

The potential contract value was initially estimated at approximately €1.88 billion, covering the acquisition of between 15 and 23 K239 Chunmoo launchers. The package was also expected to include various types of missiles, potentially including the CTM-500 ballistic missile with a range of up to 500 km. This would provide Norway with greater long-range strike capabilities than Poland’s Homar-K systems, which were ordered with CTM-290 missiles capable of reaching targets at distances of 290 km.

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The contract was signed in Oslo on 30 January. Under the agreement, Norway will acquire 16 K239 Chunmoo launchers for $922 million (€744 million), together with ammunition and logistics packages. Three types of rockets and missiles with different ranges will be supplied, including the CGR-080 and CTM-500. The overall budget allocated to replacing Norway’s M270 systems amounts to nearly €2 billion, meaning that additional missiles or launchers could be procured in the future.

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In the second half of October, Brigadier General Trond Nilsen, Acting Commander of the Norwegian Army, told Breaking Defense that all 16 Chunmoo launchers would be delivered in 2028. Initial operational capability is expected to be achieved in 2029, while crew training will take place in Norway. The general emphasised that the primary advantage of the K239 system is its ability to engage targets at long distances.

With the acquisition of CTM-500 ballistic missiles capable of reaching targets 500 km away, Norway will possess significantly greater strike capabilities than other operators of this type of rocket artillery. The launchers will be stationed at Bardufoss in northern Norway and assigned to the newly established Finnmark Mechanised Brigade, which is expected to achieve full operational capability between 2032 and 2033.

Norway's Homar with a longer range

The K239 launchers acquired by Oslo will be adapted for operations in Arctic conditions and integrated into Norway’s command and control system. Hanwha Aerospace has also announced plans to expand cooperation with the Norwegian defence industry. This could include joint development of the Chunmoo system, testing the launchers under Norwegian conditions and potentially involving local companies in manufacturing selected components.

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Norway has thus become the third European operator of the K239 system, following Poland, where it is known as Homar-K, and Estonia. Croatia became the fourth European customer after signing a contract for 18 launchers in September 2026. Importantly, Norway’s decision was partly influenced by an agreement between Poland’s WB Group and Hanwha concerning the production of CGR-080 rockets in Poland, as highlighted by Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher

The K239 Chunmoo is a multiple launch rocket system developed in South Korea. In the Republic of Korea Armed Forces, it is replacing the ageing K136 Kooryong and American M270 MLRS systems. It is manufactured by Hanwha Aerospace.

The launcher carries two transport and launch containers, similar to the M270 system. It is mounted on a Doosan 8×8 truck chassis fitted with an armoured cab. The vehicle weighs 31 tonnes, has a maximum speed of 90 km/h and an operational range of 800 km.

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A closely related system is Poland’s Homar-K, which combines the South Korean launcher module with a Polish Jelcz truck chassis and a range of domestically produced components.

During combat operations, K239 launchers are supported by dedicated ammunition resupply vehicles based on the same chassis. Each vehicle carries four rocket containers. As with the American M270 MLRS, the system for reloading transport and launch containers is highly automated.