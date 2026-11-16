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KOMENTARZ Norway warns of Russian sabotage as threat to critical infrastructure grows Julia Makurat Photo. Envato The threat of sabotage in Norway has risen sharply in 2026. Norway’s counterintelligence service warns that Russian sabotage operations could kill people in the country within the next year.







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On Thursday, 12 November, Inger Haugland, head of the department at the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) responsible for threats from foreign states, said Norway should expect such attacks in the coming twelve months.

According to the PST, possible actions include arson, the use of explosives, drone operations and other forms of physical sabotage. The service has not detected any physical acts of sabotage in Norway so far, but it has established that people linked to Russian intelligence have carried out reconnaissance of infrastructure and potential targets. The most vulnerable are said to be defense plants, companies working with the military, logistics firms and energy infrastructure.

The warning comes amid a wave of cyberattacks on Norwegian institutions and infrastructure. In February, the PST said Russian operations against military facilities, allied exercises, the Arctic and Svalbard would intensify. It has also accused pro-Russian hackers of taking control of a dam in Bremanger in 2025. The Russian Embassy in Oslo dismissed the claims as baseless and politically motivated.

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The number of sabotage incidents in Europe is rising again after a decline in 2025. In some cases, there are strong grounds to suspect Russia, such as the drone carrying explosives found in August next to a Ukrainian transport aircraft at Leipzig/Halle airport. Germany named Russia as a possible perpetrator. Meanwhile, cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe in October and November have raised concerns about potential state-sponsored sabotage. Although the attacks have disrupted food retail operations in several countries, their perpetrators and possible links to state actors remain unverified. The PST notes that some attacks may be carried out by recruited intermediaries who do not realize that the Russian government is behind them.

Why Norway?