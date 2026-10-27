WIADOMOŚCI

KOMENTARZ Norway and Finland are talking to Russia. Should others follow? Patryk Jagnieża Photo. Kremlin.ru / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) The Norwegian government has announced that Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The call was reportedly a Norwegian and Finnish initiative following consultations with Ukraine.







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This was essentially a continuation of efforts initiated last week, when the two Nordic leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff prior to his visit to the Russian President in Saint Petersburg. The purpose of the Nordic leaders’ conversation with Putin was to convey a position regarding future negotiations aimed at ending the war.

“This war entails enormous human and material costs. The suffering and destruction will affect future generations. During the conversation, we emphasised the importance of actions leading to the de-escalation of the war,” Støre stated.

See also Finland knows it will talk to Russia again

The Finnish President described the conversation as direct and substantive. “We are Russia’s neighbours. The outcome of this war will have a direct impact on our security and the security of Europe. This necessitates dialogue to bring about an end to the war,” Stubb emphasised in an official statement.

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The leaders also reportedly discussed a meeting between representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and the US scheduled for November in Abu Dhabi. Støre and Stubb noted that they were acting as representatives of their own respective nations, rather than the whole of Europe.

Other states should follow