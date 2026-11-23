WIADOMOŚCI

KOMENTARZ Another NATO country with a record defence budget Defence24 com Chorwackie czołgi Leopard 2A4.

Photo. EdoStuff Aviation/YouTube The Croatian government presented a budget proposal for 2027 on Monday, which includes defence expenditure at a record level in the country’s history of €2.084 billion – as reported by the „Jutarnji List” daily. Spending for this purpose is set to increase to 2.38 per cent of GDP.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Compared to the current year, defence funds are expected to increase by €400 million, and compared to 2025 – by just over €0.5 billion. Croatian media highlighted that the amount planned for next year will exceed the highest budget to date from 1995, during the period of the war that broke out following Croatia’s secession from the former Yugoslavia.

See also The colour of Poland's strategy is blue

Speaking about national defence, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković emphasised that the modernisation of the military is ongoing, and the army is being equipped with, among others, Leopard 2 tanks, M142 HIMARS and Chunmoo rocket systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the Croatian government, the 2027 budget aims to „protect the standard of living of citizens, continue development investments and sustainable regional development, while maintaining the stability of public finances, strengthening energy and food security, and investing in defence”.

Ad

Plenković emphasised that work is also continuing on restoring the army’s presence in various regions of Croatia. In 2025, the Minister of Defence (Ministar obrane) in Plenković’s government, Ivan Anušić, announced that Zagreb plans for defence spending to reach 3 per cent of GDP by 2030.