WIADOMOŚCI Night Ukrainian strikes on Crimea. Ammo depots and command centers destroyed Defence24 com Ukraińska wieloprowadnicowa wyrzutnia rakietowa BM-27 Uragan należąca do 26. Samodzielnej Brygady Artylerii.

Photo. 26 артилерійська бригада ім. генерал-хорунжого Романа Дашкевича / Facebook The Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked an ammunition depot in occupied Crimea, two Russian military command posts in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, as well as a road bridge near Luhansk on 20 November and overnight into 21 November, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.







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According to the Ukrainian military, an ammunition depot belonging to a Russian military unit was hit in the vicinity of the settlement of Pervomaiske in occupied Crimea. Furthermore, Ukrainian forces carried out strikes on the command posts of Russian units near Pryshyb in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the south of the country and Ukrainsk in the Donetsk Oblast in the east.

In the vicinity of occupied Luhansk, a road bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River, which the Russians use to transport fuel, ammunition and military equipment to the front, was also struck. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

This was another Ukrainian attack on transport infrastructure used by Russian occupation forces. On 18 November, the Ukrainian General Staff reported a strike on a bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska, while damage to another crossing over the Siverskyi Donets River was confirmed on 15 November.

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Ukraine has also intensified its attacks on the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia with occupied Crimea. Between 16 and 19 November, Ukrainian forces conducted three successive attacks on the crossing, damaging both its road and railway sections. The Russian authorities confirmed disruptions to traffic.

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According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, Ukrainian forces have also continued to target Russian fuel storage facilities, oil refineries, air defence systems and military repair facilities. On 20 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that three Russian ballistic missile launchers had been struck, with the destruction of one confirmed at the time of the announcement.

Meanwhile, the situation in occupied Crimea continues to deteriorate. The Krym.Realii portal reported that the peninsula had once again experienced widespread power outages on Saturday. Settlements in five districts and part of the town of Bilohirsk were left without electricity.

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Further power outages were reported on 22 November, affecting numerous settlements, including 21 in the Dzhankoi district. The Russian occupation authorities attributed the restrictions to damage to electricity transmission networks outside the peninsula and insufficient electricity supplies. A direct connection between the latest Ukrainian military strikes and these outages has not been established.