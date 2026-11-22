WIADOMOŚCI The end of Europe's peace dividend. Security challenges for Central and Eastern Europe Agnieszka Rogozińska Photo. MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia)/X Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has fundamentally transformed European security. The annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the full-scale invasion in 2022 accelerated the return to conventional deterrence. However, Central and Eastern Europe faces a multidimensional threat that extends far beyond military aggression, encompassing political interference, economic pressure, cyberattacks and information warfare.







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Russia’s violation of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum undermined the credibility of political security assurances. At the same time, the war exposed the institutional weaknesses of the United Nations and the OSCE, particularly their decision-making mechanisms based on veto rights and consensus.

Consequently, NATO has returned to its fundamental responsibility of collective defence. The strengthening of the eastern flank, the development of regional defence plans and the accession of Finland and Sweden demonstrate the renewed importance of military deterrence.

Poland has evolved from a country situated on NATO’s geographical periphery into a frontline state and the principal logistical hub for military assistance to Ukraine. The modernisation of its armed forces, investments in air and missile defence, and the development of civilian and military infrastructure reflect this transformation.

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From a geopolitical perspective, Poland and Ukraine remain situated in an area where the interests of continental and maritime powers intersect, as reflected in the theories of Halford Mackinder and Nicholas Spykman. Contemporary competition, however, also encompasses energy resources, transport corridors and access to international markets.

Russia is adapting

Despite the military losses sustained in Ukraine, Russia continues to pursue its imperial ambitions through instruments below the threshold of armed conflict. Sabotage, cyberattacks, the weaponisation of migration and political interference are intended to weaken democratic institutions and undermine Western cohesion.

The evolution of Russian information warfare deserves particular attention. Before 2022, Moscow relied heavily on centralised state propaganda. However, Ukrainian societal resilience and restrictions imposed on RT and Sputnik forced the Kremlin to diversify its channels of influence.

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Russia increasingly relies on Telegram, intermediaries, ostensibly independent influencers and locally adapted narratives. Particular attention is also directed towards the Global South, where Moscow promotes anti-Western and anti-colonial messaging.

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Russian information warfare has evolved from a predominantly centralised propaganda system into a decentralised network of influence. Domestically, legislation introduced in March 2022 and the development of a sovereign internet have simultaneously strengthened state control over information.

The attacks against Viasat satellite communications and Ukrainian energy infrastructure illustrate the integration of cyber and psychological operations. Artificial intelligence introduces further challenges by reducing the cost of producing manipulated content and increasing its distribution.

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Security priorities until 2035

Central and Eastern European countries must develop early-warning mechanisms, intelligence-sharing capabilities, cybersecurity and infrastructure protection. Regional formats, including the Bucharest Nine, the Three Seas Initiative and the Lublin Triangle, should complement NATO and EU security mechanisms.

Particular importance should be attached to societal resilience, media education and countering disinformation while preserving democratic principles and freedom of expression.

See also Security of Central and Eastern Europe after the war in Ukraine