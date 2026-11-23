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KOMENTARZ Polish Piorun MANPADS set for another NATO state. Key agreement signed Wojciech Kozioł Nocne strzelanie z Pioruna.

Photo. Agencja Uzbrojenia/X The Netherlands intends to purchase Polish Piorun man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS) for its land forces. The addendum to the framework agreement was signed on Monday, 23 November, which will allow the Dutch to join the joint procurement alongside Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Norway. The Dutch order is to be financed through the EU’s SAFE (Supporting Armed Forces in Europe) instrument.







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Piorun systems are manufactured by the MESKO plants in Skarżysko-Kamienna in cooperation with CRW Telesystem-Mesko. The joint procurement is managed by the EDIRPA VSHORAD (Very Short Range Air Defence) consortium. Its operations are led by Poland, represented by the Armament Agency.

The Armament Agency and MESKO signed the framework agreement on 24 August 2026 in Skarżysko-Kamienna. At that time, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Norway planned to purchase several thousand missiles and several hundred launch units. Over 80% of the missiles and launch units were destined for the Polish Armed Forces. The manufacturer estimated the total value of the planned executive agreements at over PLN 8 billion net (approx. £1.53 billion / €1.84 billion).

The first executive agreement was signed on 11 September 2026 during the International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO) in Kielce. At that time, the Armament Agency ordered missiles and launch mechanisms for the Polish army from MESKO, along with training and logistics packages. The contract is valued at approximately PLN 3 billion net (approx. £575 million / €690 million), with deliveries scheduled for 2026–2030.

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Which countries already possess Piorun systems?

The Polish Armed Forces remain the largest user of Piorun systems. According to Polish arms export data for 2022–2025, the missiles were also delivered to Ukraine, the United States, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Norway, Moldova, Belgium, and Sweden. Ukraine also received systems as part of Polish military aid and has been using them in combat since 2022.

The Swedes received their first Pioruns in December 2025, just three months after signing the contract. In the same month, the first units were also delivered to Belgium, where they were assigned to the Special Operations Regiment.