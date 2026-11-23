WIADOMOŚCI

ANALIZA NATO 3.0 is taking shape. Poland becomes a pillar of the new Alliance as more countries join Aleksander Olech Photo. President Of Ukraine/Wikimedia Commons/CC0 The Americans are steadily changing the rules of NATO. The Pentagon has identified Poland as one of the pillars of NATO 3.0, Denmark has joined the format, and Romania is increasing its involvement in the new concept for Europe’s defence. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are expected to join regular consultations in 2027. Washington no longer wants declarations and further commitments alone. It wants allies ready to take responsibility for defending the continent.







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On 22 November 2026, Elbridge Colby, the US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy, published a series of statements concerning NATO’s future. He particularly highlighted Poland, Germany, Romania and Finland. The message was clear: these are the kinds of allies on which the Americans want to build a new division of responsibility for European security.

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Colby described Poland as a solid pillar of NATO 3.0. He specifically mentioned Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and Deputy Defence Minister Paweł Zalewski, emphasising increased defence spending, the development of the defence industry and the building of independent military capabilities. In other words, precisely what Poland has been doing for years.

Interestingly, I previously heard similar remarks from Matthew Whitaker, the US Ambassador to NATO. In an interview with Defence24, he described Poland as a model ally and said he would like another 30 NATO countries to take security as seriously as Poland and the United States.

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Denmark, Romania and the Baltic states

On 3 November, Kraków hosted another meeting of the Bergen Group, an initiative launched by the Americans. Representatives of eight countries participated: the United States, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark.

Denmark’s involvement in NATO 3.0 is particularly interesting. After months of tensions over Greenland, Washington and Copenhagen finally reached an agreement concerning the island’s security in September, which was approved by the Danish parliament on 19 November. Denmark had already joined the countries participating in Bergen Group consultations at the meeting in Kraków.

Romania is also playing an increasingly important role. On 4 November, Colby met Romanian officials in Bucharest and subsequently publicly praised the country’s defence commitments. Bucharest intends to reach defence and security spending of 5% of GDP as early as 2031. Romania is becoming involved in NATO 3.0 and will soon join Bergen Group meetings.

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The next step will be the involvement of the Baltic states. As Ambassador Whitaker told me, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are expected to participate in regular NATO 3.0 meetings from 2027. This is particularly important because these countries, alongside Poland, are on the front line of any potential confrontation with Russia.

NATO is returning to its factory settings

During my interview with Defence24, Ambassador Whitaker used a particularly apt expression: NATO 3.0 means a factory reset of the Alliance. This means returning to NATO’s fundamental mission: deterrence and the defence of Allied territory. The days when some allies could limit their military expenditure while expecting the Americans to guarantee their security must come to an end.

Washington expects Europeans to assume primary responsibility for the conventional defence of the continent. The United States will continue to play a crucial role in nuclear deterrence but wants greater freedom to deploy its forces in other regions of the world.

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The defence industry is another important element of NATO 3.0. Washington is emphasising the need to develop joint arms production. Interestingly, spending billions on defence is no longer enough. Countries must also manufacture weapons, increase ammunition stockpiles and develop capabilities that will actually be available in wartime. Of course, the United States also expects countries involved in NATO 3.0 to continue purchasing American military equipment.

The most important test is approaching

The Pentagon intends to complete its review of US force deployments in Europe by 1 December 2026. This is when we are expected to learn more about the future American military presence on the continent, including in Poland.

However, I would not attach too much importance to this particular „document”. As with many previous White House decisions, the situation could change dramatically within days. The review is primarily a signal of Washington’s intentions.

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NATO 3.0 should be viewed differently. It is no longer merely a concept presented by American politicians. It is beginning to take real shape. More countries are participating in consultations, while others, such as France and Spain, are explicitly excluded.

Poland and the Nordic countries are clearly at the centre of this process. The next step must be to turn Washington’s declarations into concrete decisions on Allied cooperation. Above all, the Alliance must make it clear – and demonstrate in practice – that the Russian Federation is its principal adversary.

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