WIADOMOŚCI Russia could put nuclear weapons into orbit. Disturbing reports Mateusz Mitkow Photo. NASA live Russia may put a satellite carrying a nuclear payload into Earth orbit later this year, according to information from Western intelligence services cited by German media.







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According to journalists at German media outlets including Süddeutsche Zeitung, NDR and WDR, Russia is preparing to launch a satellite called Sputnik-S, equipped with a nuclear payload. Information about Moscow’s potential plans is said to have been passed to representatives of several NATO countries in early November.

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German intelligence services and the Bundeswehr assess that the launch could take place later this year and that the object is ready for launch.

Intelligence warns of a threat

According to these reports, the satellite has been stored in the Moscow region for several years. Intelligence warnings indicated that it could be placed in orbit within the next 60 days. German media also report that government representatives, including Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, were informed of the potential threat.

The Russian Embassy in Germany rejected reports about plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space. Moscow described them as unfounded accusations and part of a propaganda campaign.

See also Palantir targeted by Russian intelligence

It is worth recalling that in October, the US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) published a report, Challenges to Security in Space: Congestion, Competition, and Cooperation, which stated that Russia is developing a satellite designed to carry nuclear weapons.

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The report warns that a nuclear detonation in space could disrupt or destroy many satellites, while the resulting radiation belts could damage other devices for years. The DIA links this assessment, among other things, to the Kosmos 2553 satellite, launched in 2022 and described by Russia as a platform for testing electronics in radiation conditions. It is important to emphasise that this is an assessment by US intelligence, not confirmation that Russia has placed a nuclear weapon in orbit.

Nuclear weapons in space and international law

In recent years, the militarisation of space has accelerated significantly. Deploying nuclear weapons in orbit would, however, represent a major escalation. Such a move could increase the threat to satellite infrastructure, undermine existing arms-control mechanisms and lead to further deterioration in the international situation.

It should also be remembered that deploying nuclear weapons in orbit would violate the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. The treaty, to which Russia and the United States are among the parties, obliges states not to place in Earth orbit any objects carrying nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction. It also prohibits placing such weapons on celestial bodies or stationing them in outer space in any other way. In addition, it bans the establishment of military bases, installations and fortifications on the Moon and other celestial bodies, as well as the testing of weapons and the conduct of military manoeuvres.

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The treaty does not, however, impose a blanket ban on the militarisation of space. It permits the use of satellites for military purposes, including reconnaissance, communications and early warning. Nor does it establish a general ban on placing conventional weapons systems in orbit. Its provisions focus primarily on limiting the presence of weapons of mass destruction in outer space and ensuring the peaceful use of celestial bodies.