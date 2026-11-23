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KOMENTARZ Russian ship damaged in suspected sea drone attack at Benghazi Base Maciej Kolasa Explosion of vessel in Benghazi

Photo. Anadolu Agency A Russian vessel docked at the Benghazi naval base in eastern Libya was damaged on Sunday after a suspected sea drone struck the ship, triggering an explosion and a brief fire. Emergency crews quickly put out the blaze and secured the port, though an unspecified number of people were injured in the blast. Their nationalities have not been released.







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According to Libya’s eastern administration, the ship had stopped in Benghazi to refuel and take on supplies under a bilateral cooperation deal with Moscow. Officials did not identify the vessel or say what it was carrying. So far, Moscow has remained silent on the incident, and no group or state has claimed responsibility.

Authorities in eastern Libya confirmed they have opened a joint investigation with Russia to determine how the strike happened and who was behind it. The administration also criticized the attack as a breach of Libyan sovereignty and a threat to shipping safety, stressing that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and will not allow its ports or territorial waters to be used for foreign conflicts.

A wider pattern at sea

While no one has officially been blamed for Sunday’s explosion, the strike comes amid a growing number of drone attacks on Russian-linked ships well outside the Black Sea. Just a day earlier, on Saturday, a drone hit a Russian cargo vessel heading to Kaliningrad in international waters near Finland. The burning ship eventually drifted into Finnish territory, and Finland’s border guard attributed the strike to Ukraine.

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The Mediterranean has seen similar incidents over the past year. In March, a Russian liquefied natural gas carrier sank off the Libyan coast following an attack that President Vladimir Putin blamed on Kyiv. Earlier, in December 2025, Ukraine acknowledged using aerial drones to hit a Russian-linked oil tanker in the same region.

Pressure on Moscow's African Hub

For Russia, eastern Libya has become a key logistical foothold. Since the 2011 uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, the country has remained split between a UN-recognized government in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east, turning it into a steady arena of competition between Russia and Western powers.

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