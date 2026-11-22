WIADOMOŚCI Russian rocket launches private satellites into orbit Mateusz Mitkow Photo. Roscosmos Russia has conducted the launch of a Soyuz-2.1b rocket. On board were satellites developed by private entities for Earth observation.







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The launch took place on 14 November 2026 from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East. The Soyuz-2.1b rocket carried the KOEN satellite, which was developed by the private company MT-LAB, and Kinosputnik, manufactured by the SPUTNIX group, into Earth orbit.

🔥Power and precision: the best footage from the Soyuz-2.1b launch! 🚀 @roscosmos Media cameras captured spectacular close-up views of the rocket carrying the KOEN & KinoSputnik satellites, positioned just 1.5 to 50 metres from the launch site. https://t.co/wJ7olrsmdq — Russian Embassy in South Africa 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) November 15, 2026

The state space agency Roscosmos confirmed the successful deployment of both units. Roscosmos also emphasised that this was the first launch of private satellites co-financed under the National Space Project. Moreover, for the first time in the history of Russian spaceflights, units developed by private entities constituted the mission’s primary payload.

Both satellites are intended for acquiring imagery of the Earth’s surface, yet they utilise different solutions and offer different parameters. KOEN is to feature an optical instrument providing a resolution of 0.5 m per pixel, with an imaging swath width of approximately 12 km. In turn, Kinosputnik is equipped with a multispectral camera with a declared resolution of 0.8 m.

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Data acquired by the satellites is intended for use including land-use monitoring, detecting illegal structures, observing natural areas, and analysing the effects of fires and floods. Potential recipients of the imagery include both commercial entities and state institutions.

The launch of KOEN and Kinosputnik fits into Moscow’s broader plans regarding the expansion of domestic space capabilities. Russian authorities announce greater involvement of private capital in the implementation of the National Space Project. At the same time, they maintain oversight mechanisms over technologies, data security, and their circulation in the public sector.

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It is worth noting in this context that the development of the private satellite sector in Russia is taking place with significant state involvement. Roscosmos not only partially financed the launch of both aforementioned units but also participates in shaping the rules under which government institutions will be able to purchase data from private operators.

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