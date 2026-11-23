WIADOMOŚCI Not drones. Three Kh-101 missiles struck Poland Defence24 com Photo. Armed Forces of Ukraine At all three sites where flying objects came down—in Nowy Lipowiec (Biłgoraj County, Lubelskie Voivodeship), Rudnik (Nisko County, Podkarpackie Voivodeship) and Mołodycz (Jarosław County, Podkarpackie Voivodeship)—fragments of Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles were found, the District Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin said on Sunday, based on preliminary findings.







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Russian missiles came down on Friday in the villages of Nowy Lipowiec, Rudnik and Mołodycz. The circumstances are being investigated by the prosecutor’s office and the Military Gendarmerie. “Based on the inspections carried out so far (…) it has been established that fragments of Kh-101 cruise missiles were found at all three locations—that is, in Nowy Lipowiec, Rudnik and Mołodycz,” the Lublin prosecutor’s office said.

See also Suspected drone or missile hits Poland. Explosion reported near Ukrainian border

Marcin Kozak, spokesperson for the Lublin prosecutor’s office, added that all the missiles found were manufactured in the fourth quarter of this year at a plant in Dubna (Moscow Oblast, Russian Federation). He said these were preliminary findings based on inspections of the sites carried out so far with the assistance of specialists in military technology and armaments. He added that the inspection of the site in Nowy Lipowiec and the securing of evidence had been fully completed. Similarly, in Rudnik, “the procedural and technical work in the field has been fully completed”. On Friday morning, during Russia’s large-scale attacks on Ukraine, Polish airspace was violated.

In Nowy Lipowiec, a flying object came down in a field beside a forest and caught fire. An explosion was also heard. The remains of another object were found in a forest near Rudnik nad Sanem. The third came down on undeveloped land in Mołodycz, about 280 metres from a holiday cottage, which was unoccupied. No one was injured. On Friday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the violation of Polish airspace appeared to have been an intentional provocation. He added that the objects were Russian and that it “does not look like a coincidence” that they came down close to the site of military exercises by the so-called coalition of the willing.

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The circumstances are being investigated jointly with the Military Gendarmerie by military prosecutors from the 8th Military Affairs Division of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin, the Military Affairs Department of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin, and the Military Affairs Department of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Rzeszów. At a press conference on Saturday, Prosecutor Kozak said that in Nowy Lipowiec they had managed to recover and secure the objects’ “propulsion and control components”. The prosecutor acknowledged that the crater in Nowy Lipowiec was much smaller than the one in Tarnawa-Kolonia, where a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile came down on 30 July, but did not give its dimensions. “In Tarnawa, the crater indicated that the explosive component had detonated. The crater here is smaller,” he said.

He said that bomb disposal specialists had used heavy equipment to recover individual components of the objects. These were collected, given an initial inspection and secured by forensic technicians for further laboratory testing. He stressed that the priority was ensuring the safety of local residents and those taking part in the work. The Military Gendarmerie urged people who find an unfamiliar object not to touch or move it, to move away, warn others and notify the emergency services by calling 112.

See also Rockets and a drone. Several Russian objects entered Poland

What objects fell in Poland, and what was the extent of the air raid?

On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the object which fell in Nowy Lipowiec was most likely a Russian Kh-101 missile. He also said at the time that the debris found in Rudnik nad Sanem could have come from a missile, while in Mołodycz it was thought that a jet-powered drone might have fallen. However, preliminary findings by the prosecutor’s office indicate that Kh-101 debris was found at all three locations.

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Kh-101 missiles are relatively modern weapons designed to attack strategically important targets deep behind enemy lines. Russia may have used around 100 cruise missiles of various types in the attack that took place overnight from Thursday to Friday: Kh-101s, 3M14 Kalibrs (launched from a submarine in the Black Sea) and Iskander-Ks (fired from mobile land-based launchers).

The Kh-101 missiles were launched from Tu-95MS aircraft. According to Lieutenant General pilot Ireneusz Nowak, Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, four supersonic Tu-160 bombers were also used in the attack. The missiles used have a long range — up to approximately 3,500 km from their launch point — allowing them to be fired from Russian territory, well beyond the reach of Ukrainian air defences. The missile has several independent guidance systems. Jamming all of them is practically impossible. During flight, it travels at low altitude — as little as a few to a dozen metres above the ground — making it much harder to detect and destroy.

Newer versions of the Kh-101 carry a 450 kg warhead and are equipped with thermal decoy dispensers